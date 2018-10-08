Weekly Horoscope: October 8 – 14

This week starts with a refreshing new moon in diplomatic air sign Libra on Monday at 11:47 PM. This is the perfect time to reevaluate how things are going in our relationships, especially since the new moon squares off with Saturn, the planet of commitment, at 2:47 AM and then with power planet Pluto at 4:50 AM on Tuesday. If things are not sitting well in your relationships, you’ll be called to action as the new moon harmonizes with warrior planet Mars at 12:34 PM. Because this new moon is ruled by Venus, which is currently retrograde in Scorpio—an emotional water sign that investigates deep beneath the surface—we are attuned to issues that have been suppressed.



Communication planet Mercury enters Scorpio on Tuesday at 8:41 PM, inspiring extremism in word choice. On Wednesday, Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, at 1:35 PM, bringing shocking news. Also on Wednesday at 10:29 PM, retrograde Venus squares off with Mars, igniting passions—a moment to blow off steam.

On Friday at 12:07 AM, the sun squares off with Pluto to cause power struggles. Later that morning at 4:20 AM, messenger Mercury gently harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, opening the doors for productive business pursuits.

All times EST.



There’s a new moon in your sign on Monday evening, signaling you to listen closely to your inner voice and explore dark corners of your inner world, as your planetary ruler Venus continues its retrograde through shadowy Scorpio. During this new moon, you are attuned to how you come across to other people—and because of Scorpio’s intuitive, psychic influence, and Libra’s overly-accommodating disposition, you can easily manipulate others’ perception of you at this moment. On Wednesday, Venus, the planet of love and values, squares off with warrior Mars to ignite passion—this is your cue to find a way to shake off your frustration. This can manifest as retail therapy or going out with your friends; just be careful because Venus is retrograde, causing your perception to be warped.

Monday’s new moon in Libra rules a private sector of your chart, marking a quiet moment for Scorpio and a time to recharge and rest. Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Scorpio on Tuesday evening, bringing you a sharp wit and way with words. First on Wednesday, Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, to shake things up in your relationships. Later on Wednesday, love and money planet Venus—which is currently retrograde in Scorpio—squares off with your warrior planetary ruler Mars, creating frustration if you’re not able to act on your impulses. Whatever happens now will allow you to recognize how your upbringing has shaped—and continues to shape—your self-image.

Monday’s new moon in Libra occurs in your house of greater community and altruism. New moons bring new beginnings, and as Libra is the sign of justice—which takes all things into consideration and tends to root for the underdog—use this period to reevaluate how you relate to your community, those less fortunate than people in your networks, and beyond. As the planetary ruler of Libra, Venus is retrograde in a quiet sector of your chart that represents the greater outside world (and your subconscious)—take time to reflect on how your relationship to your community affects your mental health.

The new moon in Libra on Monday occupies your house of career and public reputation. The morning before it is exactly “new,” the moon squares off with your disciplined planetary ruler, Saturn, encouraging you to take responsibility for how you relate to those with authority over you. This new moon also squares off with Pluto, the planet of taboo, allowing you to get in touch with deep obsessions that drive you to control your legacy. On Friday (or midnight on Thursday night) the sun squares off with Pluto, triggering a work-related power struggle as you act defensively towards an authority figure. Support comes a few hours later as communication planet Mercury gently harmonizes with Saturn to open doors for you: Get some help from a friend and make something productive out of the day’s conflict.

Your week begins with a new moon in Libra on Monday evening, in your house of higher education and far-away travel. Because Libra is the sign of relationships, this new moon can reshape how you relate to your education, or even your religious affiliation. Libra, the sign of justice, also relates to contractual agreements, so this is a time for you to reevaluate whatever sorts of contracts you have with other people. Before the moon is exactly “new,” it will harmonize with action planet Mars in Aquarius, empowering you to act on whatever emotional truths you discover. Communication planet Mercury enters your house of career on Tuesday when it moves into Scorpio, a superpower that helps you smooth talk those in positions of power.

Your week begins with a radically refreshing new moon in Libra on Monday evening—an emotional new beginning will occur in your house of endings, ironically. This is a moment for you to reevaluate your intimate relationships—Libra is the sign of the scales, determining what’s fair and what’s unjust. Libra’s planetary ruler Venus is topsy-turvy retrograde in the sign of death and rebirth (Scorpio), which helps you locate the restart button. This reevaluation helps you determine what you care about sharing with the world through avenues like publishing, as Venus is in your house of higher education. If you’re not sexually active, Libra is also the ruler of your house of shared resources—this is a moment that brings refreshed energy to your loan agreements and whatever accounting you need to get done.

Your relationships are up for reevaluation this week. There is a new moon in Libra, the analytical sign of Justice that corresponds to your house of partnerships, on Monday evening, asking you to consider what’s fair in love. But it doesn’t matter if you’re single—this interpretation applies to all relationships, even ones you have with your enemies! This new moon squares off with power planet Pluto on Tuesday morning, which helps you realize that someone is using their authority to emotionally manipulate you. On Friday at midnight, the sun squares off with Pluto as well. Above all, Pluto is a transformative planet—the astrological weather this week allows for you to tweak things in ways that work for you in the long haul.

Libra season is a bustling time for Taurus as the Sun illuminates your house of busy-body daily routine work. There is a new Moon in Libra on Monday which offers refreshing energy towards your tiring endless list of daily tasks, helping you power through paperwork and chores so that you can enjoy the company of others, because Libra, like Taurus, is ruled by love planet Venus, which is in your house of partnerships. Communication planet Mercury enters your house of partnerships on Tuesday— during this transit you’ll find people are a lot more communicative about what they’re thinking of, but because it’s in mysterious Scorpio, communication between you and others becomes intuitive and psychic. Always avoid basing important decisions on emotional assumptions.

Monday is fun, but Tuesday begins a time of busy work and chores as your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, enters your house of daily routine as it changes signs to Scorpio. Libra season is pleasant for you, and at its midway point, there is a refreshed energy surrounding your friend group. You’re reevaluating what you actually enjoy doing, thanks to Monday’s new moon in Libra occupying your house of creativity and dating. Surprises are in store Wednesday, as shocking Uranus faces off with Mercury to create an imbalance between your physical and mental needs. Know when it’s time to take a mental health day—and when it’s time to go to the doctor. On Friday, Mercury gently harmonizes with taskmaster Saturn, creating an excellent opportunity for you to get down to business.

For Cancer, Libra season is a time to get in touch with your roots, and on a superficial level, do some homemaking. On Monday evening, there is a new moon in Libra, which not only provides a refreshing energy in whatever domestic affairs you’ve got going on this month, but also allows for you to reevaluate your relationships with your family and/or housemates. Libra is the sign of justice, symbolized by the scales: Take this moment to determine whether you’re being fair to those you share a home with—but especially whether you’re being fair to yourself. You’re sensitive now to everything you’ve been through, everything your caretakers have been through, and how that makes you who you are today. This new moon (and the sun on Friday) will square off with conspiratorial Pluto, digging up family secrets.

The new moon in Libra on Monday evening occupies your house of communication, research, and contractual agreements. New moons bring new beginnings and are a time for you to get in touch with your inner-voice—and because this one is in the analytical air sign Libra, which considers all possible options before determining the best outcome, it’s time for you to reevaluate how you communicate with others, and specifically, whatever contracts you’re under right now. Communication planet Mercury enters your house of family and your roots on Tuesday, giving you the ability to tap into your memory bank and speak from an instinctive place. Monday’s new moon, as well as the sun on Friday, squares off with conspiratorial Pluto, digging up dirt on bureaucratic power structures that inform how you communicate!

During Libra season, you’re focused on financial matters as the sun transits your house of material possessions and self-worth. On Monday evening, the new moon in Libra gives you a new, refreshed enthusiasm for these issues as you take a step back and reevaluate your relationship towards money matters. Your planetary ruler, messenger Mercury, enters your house of communication on Tuesday when it changes signs to Scorpio—there’s a lot of chatter around you, and you’ve got many errands to run. On Wednesday, Mercury faces off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, to create some unexpected tension, regarding schoolwork or your commute, that make it difficult for you to focus. However, Uranus is a freethinker, so you’ll be able to come up with some ridiculous ideas as solutions.

