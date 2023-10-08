Weekly Horoscope: October 9 – 15

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, faces off with serious Saturn on Tuesday, October 10 at 2:10 AM. This represents a call to balance duty and indulgence, which can feel disappointing or mature. Also on Tuesday, power planet Pluto ends its retrograde at 9:09 PM, digging up dirt. Debts are interwoven.

Action planet Mars enters its home sign Scorpio at 12:04 AM on Thursday, October 12. Energy is more sustainable. The best course of action is strategically planned. Mars harmonizes with Saturn at 8:28 AM on Friday, October 13 and heavy or burdensome emotions that have stuck around for too long can get worked through, all the way. It’s like a deep-tissue massage for your feelings!

Videos by VICE

Over the past year and a half we had eclipses in Taurus and Scorpio, but that chapter is closed. The first eclipse across the Aries-Libra axis is a new moon eclipse in Libra, the sign of social harmony, on Saturday, October 14, at 12:55 PM. Eclipses correspond with milestones. Events unfold over a period of months, and are recognized retrospectively.

A full eclipse cycle happens every 18 years and 11 days and the last time this particular eclipse cycle was active was in 2004-05. To see how things have come full circle, think back to that time: What was happening in world politics as well as in your personal life?

All times ET.

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

Global economic issues are a common problem, but they manifest in your life in a pretty obvious way as Pluto ends its retrograde in a visible place in your chart. Consider your own power. Your planetary ruler Mars enters your chart’s house of transformation, bringing you closer to a place of purity and deep trust. You are a source of sustenance for others! Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, encouraging you to gracefully transcend limitations with emotional intelligence and resignation. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s relationships sector. Over the next year and a half, life changing relationships with others and with yourself are explored, and you step into a new evolution of yourself!

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

There are relationships that are enjoyable and those that are necessary. You have to find a way to balance work and play as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with serious Saturn. Sometimes it’s necessary to network or be part of a social group or scene even if you’d rather be doing something else. Important relationships are entering the picture. Mysterious faces or new relationship dynamics appear as action planet Mars enters your chart’s house of relationships. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of routine and lifestyle, inviting new work and colleagues. Consider what is starting now to keep track of these eclipse events over the next year and a half.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The tension between duty and pleasure brings something lasting and integral into the world as love planet Venus faces off with serious Saturn. Responsibilities in relationships require compromise and maturity. Your relationship to beauty and aesthetics is changing. There is room to find a sustainable pace as action planet Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of stillness. By not spreading yourself too thin, you can avoid burnout and heal from fatigue. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of creativity and friendships. Artistic Geminis can find themselves in the lab or studio over the next year and a half. This is also a chapter of letting go of hobbies or social activities that no longer hold your interest.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

As Pluto, the planet of secrets, ends its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, you may catch a glimpse of something that’s meant to be private. Whether someone asks you to stay discreet, or you can see the deeper context and psychology behind someone else’s behavior, Pluto’s stationary motion connects you with deeper currents under your relations. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of home and family, opening a new chapter in this period of life. This can signify a change in living place, or a change in the most private aspects of your identity. Cancer is a lunar sign, so eclipses hit a little harder for you. Take it easy!

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Why are you like this? You’re about to find out! Action planet Mars enters your chart’s most deeply personal sector, encouraging you to scourge the depths of your soul and get to the bottom of all things that make you who you are: history, childhood, ancestry, psychology. It could get quite deep, or you may simply be figuring out what you want your kitchen to look like. You could ruminate while cleaning house! Emotional heavy lifting flows as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, helping you purge lingering fears. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s communication sector, marking a new chapter in your mindset and ability to express or record ideas—both for yourself and others.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The reality of your relationships is hitting as love planet Venus faces off with serious Saturn. You have to figure out what you’re willing to sacrifice, or dedicate yourself to, for your happiness. There’s always a trade-off and inevitable disappointment, but difficult emotions and transits always pass. Put your feelings first. You can express critical ideas efficiently and with compassion as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, helping you find comfortable boundaries. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of money and personal resources. Over the next year and a half, you (or your circumstances) will eliminate junk that doesn’t add value to your life, while leaning into your support network and collaborations.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You’re taking a look at your responsibilities and what you have to sacrifice in order to stay dedicated as your planetary ruler Venus faces off with serious Saturn. Having some alone time and space to do nothing or rest is key to staying on top of all of your tasks. Pluto retrograde ends in a private sector of your chart, which can find you doing deep investigative work on your own psyche. New clues emerge. The new moon eclipse falls in your sign, bringing a new phase in your personal evolution. Over the next year and a half, who you are and how you relate to other people is changing. Old skin is being shed.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

You might be feeling more like yourself as your planetary ruler Mars enters your sign. This is a period when your strength, integrity, and purity are at peak performance. By taking action and initiating your will, you can make changes to your life and other peoples’ lives, too—manifest it! You can spread out your energy over the long-term and make these initiations last as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, giving you the ability to draw things out over long periods of time. The new moon eclipse falls in a secret and secluded sector of your chart, opening a door so that all of the haters and bad vibes can leave. To whatever is making its graceful exit now: Good riddance!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

What are you willing to sacrifice to keep up with appearances? As love planet Venus faces off with serious Saturn, you might feel pressured to sell out or do something you’re not so comfortable with. Weigh your options, and decide what feels most authentic to you. You can reach deeper histories about the foundations of who you are as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, connecting you to the core of your identity and psychology. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams, helping you let go of goals that no longer fit. Over the next year and a half, your vision for the future changes as you make more space for what’s right in front of you.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re connected to your shadow side as Pluto, the planet of secrets, stations direct in your sign for the final time in this lifetime. On a personal level, it can bring up revelations about how you are connected to the cycles of life and death. It can also signify a change in direction of drive and life force. “Drive” is a key word as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, making it easy to focus on the long-term and eliminate all distractions standing in the way of your goal. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of fame and public reputation, which can eliminate parts of your public image and career that don’t fit with who you are anymore!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

Action planet Mars enters your chart’s house of career and public reputation, giving you the stamina and focus to be a great leader and role model. Tap into your strengths and don’t be afraid to hide them. Your gas tank can run for an extended period of time as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, giving you the ability to sustain any initiative. The secret might lie in having multiple vessels, or a metaphorical spare tank in the trunk. It might sound like a survival mechanism but it’s really a strategy for success. The new moon eclipse falls in your chart’s house of higher knowledge and travel, which can find you letting go of old or outdated beliefs—you know better now!

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Comparing oneself to others fuels commercial economies and personal disappointments. Instead of being self-critical or melancholic, learn to look at interpersonal conflicts as an opportunity for self-understanding. You can try to love your limits as Venus faces off with serious Saturn. Happiness, emotional bonds, and friendships come in unexpected forms. You have no choice but to trust the process as Mars harmonizes with Saturn, teaching you how to surrender to the path of least resistance and to make mistakes with grace and wisdom. The new moon eclipse falls in a transformative and intimate sector of your chart. Over the next year and a half, you have a lot to learn about impermanence—and financial responsibility.