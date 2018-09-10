Weekly Horoscope: September 10 – 16

The astrology this week favors conscious efforts towards self-improvement. It begins Monday with action planet Mars entering rebellious Aquarius at 8:56 PM, inspiring us to get things done in our unique ways—to take our own approach without being afraid of looking silly. Opportunities to mend and repair are present on Tuesday morning, when the healing Virgo sun makes a helpful connection to lucky Jupiter (in regenerative Scorpio) at 8:10 AM. On Wednesday night, a need for bonding and companionship becomes apparent as love planet Venus, currently in all-or-nothing Scorpio, gently harmonizes with planet of commitments, Saturn, at 11:56 PM. This week ends with optimism about future projects and self-improvement, as Venus harmonizes with Jupiter at 7:51 AM and puts everyone in a lenient mood.

All times EST.

Videos by VICE

On Tuesday, the sun in Virgo gently harmonizes with lucky Jupiter at 8:10 AM, presenting an opportunity to be in touch with someone local and important to your personal growth. Make a connection, send a text—just be sure to reach out to them on that day and pitch your goal. Look out for confusion on Thursday when Mercury faces off with planet of deception Neptune at 9:32 PM. You’ll be able to clear up this Neptunian fog on Sunday, when you’ll need to straighten things out. If any negotiations or amendments are to be made, you’ll get your way on Sunday when your changeable planetary ruler, Mercury, also contacts beneficent Jupiter at 7:51 AM.

Last Sunday, your planetary ruler Venus—the planet of love, money, and values—entered deep-thinking Scorpio, where it occupies the sector of your chart ruling personal finance and self-esteem. Scorpio has an oversexed reputation, but it just wants to know the most primal, core, underlying truth of everything—the sign is more Freudian than it is horny. Find your financial root and question the motivations behind your values. On Wednesday evening at 11:58 PM, Venus harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, grounding your thinking in practicality. It is favorable to invest in your home in some way. On a metaphysical level, this Venus/Saturn contact manifests as setting healthy expectations for yourself, especially through the guidance of a mentor.

This week begins a very productive and energized period in your home and family life, Scorpio. Your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, has entered the private, domestic sector of your chart—and the things you do to feel secure may be unconventional, as Mars transits zodiac weirdo Aquarius. This week especially, you’ll feel motivated to accomplish tasks around the house, as Mars transits the first-most sensitive degrees of Aquarius. Wednesday evening finds you pining for true love as Venus—which has been in your sign for an extended stay since last Sunday—gently harmonizes with planet of commitments, Saturn, at 11:58 PM. Sunday is an important day to share your ideas with your network, as expansive Jupiter gently harmonizes with communication planet Mercury at 7:51 AM.

Virgo season is major for your career—can you feel it? On Tuesday, the sun links up with your planetary ruler, abundant Jupiter, at 8:10 AM, giving you the opportunity to solidify your five-year plan. Your goals can seem a little bleary right now, as your ruler Jupiter transits a lonely, isolated sector of your chart—but its connections to the sun in Virgo is calming, helping you find beauty and simplicity in the chaos. The visions you materialized on Tuesday are put into motion on Sunday, when communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter at 7:51 AM, adding a finesse to your presentation and speech that allows you to smooth talk any authority or seal any business deal.

This week finds you powering through the tasks that have been lingering for way too long. Your planetary ruler, taskmaster Saturn, is moving at regular speed again after being retrograde from April through last week. On Monday, your energy becomes less intense (but still powerful!) as warrior Mars leaves your sign for Aquarius, firing up the personal finance (and self-esteem) sector of your chart. Opportunities to do business through your greater networks are available to you on Wednesday, when love and money planet Venus gently harmonizes with Saturn, providing the grounded footing that allows you to reach out to people—ask them to give you what you want! Venus attracts attention but Saturn keeps you realistic.

This week starts with a jolt, as action planet Mars re-enters your sign on Monday at 8:56 PM, digging up dirt from its retrograde earlier this summer. Whatever you were reconsidering, trying to figure out how to approach, or twiddling your thumbs about, is coming back into your life this month, as Mars powers through its retrograde zone. You will be extra motivated this week as Mars takes its first steps into the sensitive first degree of Aquarius. Now that your planetary ruler, taskmaster Saturn, is direct, you’re taking things much more seriously. On Wednesday night, love and money planet Venus makes a gentle connection with Saturn, putting your focus on your reputation and your need to feel accepted as yourself.

Virgo season puts your focus on other people in your life, and how your relationships shape your personality. The planets currently occupying the relationship sector of your chart will be in contact with your planetary ruler, boundless Jupiter, on Wednesday and Sunday. On Wednesday, the sun will gently harmonize with Jupiter, bringing happiness and optimism to your relationships. Your relationships are enriched on Wednesday; Jupiter grows and the sun shows truth. On Sunday, communication planet Mercury also makes a gentle connection to Jupiter, inspiring great, diplomatic conversations that allow your understanding of others to grow—it is likely you’ll receive good news from a partner or friend. It would be wise to stay on top of your emails and text messages this week, so you’ll be open to receiving this news.

Your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, changes signs on Monday, leaving hard-working Capricorn to enter rebellious Aquarius. As Mars shifts, so does your will—you’ll be putting your work out into the world, sharing it with everyone, and finding ways to grow. Mars is in its retrograde zone, so you’re still dealing with things from earlier this summer that you were too bogged down to deal with. As Mars moves forward through Aquarius, you have a refreshed energy. Wednesday night is important for business, as love and money planet Venus gently harmonizes with disciplined Saturn—it’s a favorable time to ask those in authority for whatever payments you are owed.

Your week begins with a push for you to get recognition for everything you’ve accomplished, as action planet Mars enters the public reputation sector of your chart. This is an incredibly ambitious time for you. Things you mulled over during Mars retrograde this summer are thrown back your way, and this time you have the gusto to take a powerful swing! This week also brings energy to your relationships, Taurus—on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, specifically. On Tuesday, the sun makes a gentle connection to lucky Jupiter, bringing good fortune in your partnerships—a fine time to tell someone how you feel! On Wednesday, your planetary ruler Venus links up with committal Saturn, providing your relationships with practicality and purity. Sunday brings good news as communication planet Mercury connects with Jupiter.

Virgo season is a powerful time for you to get in touch with deep parts of yourself, to recognize the importance of your roots, and examine the impact your upbringing has on what you need to feel safe at home. On Tuesday, the sun connects with lucky, expansive Jupiter to bring personal growth and opportunities to make your home life more comfortable. On Sunday morning, your planetary ruler, communication planet Mercury, gently harmonizes with beneficent Jupiter, bringing good news to your door step. (Just be sure to answer your messages—opportunities are out there but it’s up to you to take initiative!) Communication flows really well on Sunday, as Jupiter and Mercury work together, allowing you to get to the bottom of your mind.

Your current insatiable need for closeness with others is stimulated this week, when action planet Mars enters a very intimate, sacred sector of your chart, and Venus enters all-or-nothing Scorpio. You only want the truest, most genuine affection from your friends and lovers at this time—no bullshit allowed! Venus in Scorpio wants you to know everything about someone else, but the truth is, you don’t need to know everything about anyone but yourself. On Wednesday evening, Venus and Saturn, the planet of commitments (which is currently hanging in the partnership sector of your chart), will be in touch, amplifying your need for something real. If you’re in a relationship now, you’re wondering what to do to try and get them to stick around forever, but you’re thinking practically. There’s no shame in wanting love.

Leo

As action planet Mars transits the partnership sector of your chart, you may find it helpful to work on things with someone else. This week especially, you’re able to face anything your partners throw at you head-on, as Mars is in the sensitive first degrees of Aquarius, the sign that wants everyone to get along regardless of differences. You’re money-minded during Virgo season, as the sun illuminates the personal finance sector of your chart. On Tuesday morning, an opportunity to grow your fortune is presented at 8:10 AM as the sun gently harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, and again on Sunday when communication planet Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you the know-how to grow your bank account.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.