Weekly Horoscope: September 11 – 17

The Virgo new moon falls on Thursday, September 14, at 9:39 PM and it’s in harmony with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Virgo is a sign that knows about organized chaos; get comfortable with risk, and be confident that you’re prepared for all that may come!

The planetary ruler of this new moon, Mercury, ends its retrograde less than 24 hours later on Friday, September 15, at 4:21 PM. As Mercury resumes forward motion during a new moon, figure out your plan. We can make sense of absurdity as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, also on Friday, at 9:23 PM. Good vibes are chased as Venus clashes with Jupiter at 2:09 AM on Sunday, September 17. This weekend should be fun!

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

A new chapter in your lifestyle begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of work and routine. Take out a blank sheet of paper and make a list. Make multiple lists! Then make some plans for how you’re going to structure your day-to-day as Mercury retrograde ends. The sector of your chart that’s currently most active has to do with service to others. This can be through employment, but it’s also relevant to your interpersonal relationships. Consider the effort that you put into your relationships, and how you want your friendships and partnerships to go based on the plans that you make.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

A new chapter in your social life begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of leisure activities. This also has implications for your sex and dating life, if that applies! Make plans for social events as Mercury retrograde ends. Write ideas for different parties or activities, make a guest list, or a menu. You’re getting more comfortable with the things that make you unique as the sun harmonizes with Uranus—these are creative strengths! Life is changing for the better as your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Jupiter. This is a big, bold step that’s changing how you fit into the bigger picture.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

Things are as quiet and still as they can be. A new chapter in your home and family life begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s domestic sector. Make plans for what you want your home to look like moving forward as your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde. It can be as simple as sleeping arrangements or as complex as renovation interior design. As the sun harmonizes with Uranus, you can make peace with the thought of unexpected risk. Despite things being dark and uncertain as you make a fresh start, there’s still hope that anything can happen!

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The new moon falls in your chart’s house of communication, making it a good time for you to teach yourself something new or enroll in a class or workshop. Take notice of flyers and posters around your neighborhood. Pay attention to the people that you meet when you’re running errands. Linger and make small talk. The people you encounter in these seemingly mundane moments can educate you and point you in the right direction. As Mercury retrograde ends, try to journal or get your thoughts out of your head and somewhere you can put them to use.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

A new chapter in your financial life begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of personal resources. Personal finance is part of your Virgo season story: looking at receipts, counting money spent and earned, using trends to project onto the next financial quarter. Make plans for your budget as Mercury retrograde ends. What is your bank account going to look like, moving forward? Consider how you feel about the concept of selling out as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. You’re extra sensitive to the way you feel things should be as Venus clashes with Jupiter, pushing you to make the right choice.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A new chapter in your life begins as the new moon falls in your sign, dear Virgo. Birthdays are always times of reconsidering your life and figuring out what the year ahead holds. This new moon is the perfect time to connect with what lies in your heart! Relationships are also part of this new moon, since you’re in touch with what you want in a partner. As your planetary ruler Mercury ends its retrograde, move forward with courage! You have wisdom and experience that you’re operating based on, even if it’s unconventional. Confidence in your uniqueness and charisma shines as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, planet of rebellion.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

This new moon could introduce you to something that you didn’t even realize you needed, as it falls in a secretive sector of your chart. Enough alone time is necessary for someone to regulate their nervous system. Try to welcome more of this free time into your life to give yourself peace of mind. Make plans for going off the grid as Mercury retrograde ends. Every good plan has wiggle room—this is how adventure is possible! Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Jupiter, which can find you feeling hopeful about the future. With trust and mutual support, anything is possible!

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Dream big as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of hopes and dreams! You could feel antsy about the future or learn to trust the process. Get your imagination working. Write out a fantasy! As Mercury retrograde ends, you can come up with a brilliant new list of goals and objectives that will somehow find a way to unfold over time. Smooth over rough edges as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, asking for peace to be made. You can live with other people’s quirks. Something joyful is happening as Venus clashes with lucky Jupiter—a step in the right direction manifests!

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

Listen for your calling. As the new moon falls in your chart’s house of vocation and career, you could very well be hearing messages about your life’s work. You can wear many hats and still be excellent at what you do. Mutable signs contain multitudes. Consider your biggest goals as Mercury retrograde ends. Then take the small steps necessary to attain these goals. You’re comfortable with doing something totally weird with your lifestyle and work as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. Your work takes a wide step into new territories as Venus clashes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

A new chapter in your education and search for deeper meaning begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of higher knowledge, whether you’re getting back to school or simply remembering those times because of the season! Consider your current thesis statement, your mission, or what guides your “research.” You don’t have to have your hypothesis solidified just yet—it’s a new moon, everything is nascent! The more drafts you make, the better… this is a new moon in Virgo, after all. Virgo likes to write multiple drafts, to make sure the measurements are correct. Make plans for traveling or studying as Mercury retrograde ends.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

As the seasons change, consider what you want to get rid of. This new moon falls in a transformative sector of your chart, a place where we can say goodbye to people and things, and it can be empowering to say bye to things that you truly don’t need or want anymore. Figure out what you want to repurpose, give away, or sell as Mercury retrograde ends. A radical overhaul can be energizing as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. Reach out to friends or people that you feel a deeper spiritual and emotional connection with as Venus clashes with Jupiter.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

A new chapter in your relationships begins as the new moon falls in your chart’s house of partnerships. Something significant in someone else’s life can always affect your own, especially if they’re someone that you interact with routinely. Make plans for your relationships as Mercury retrograde ends. How do you want to define your relationship with this person, what does that mean, and how does it look? You might be cool with something less conventional. Strange ideas are flowing as the sun harmonizes with Uranus. Changes to your day-to-day rituals are felt as Venus clashes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter.