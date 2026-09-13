Weekly Horoscope: September 13-September 19

Two things are happening this week, and they don’t have much in common. Tuesday runs deep — Pluto squaring Venus while the Moon moves through Scorpio means whatever you want is going to want something back, and the emotional charge is high enough that, stargazer, you’ll feel it in your body before you’ve named it. That’s not a warning. That’s the week warming up.

Friday is the other end of it. Saturn opposing Mercury strips whatever diplomatic cushioning you’ve been working with and asks for the plain answer — what you actually think, what you actually feel, what’s been sitting in the back of your head all week. Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives Thursday, which means the confidence to say it arrives one day before Saturn makes it unavoidable. The week gives you the feeling first, then asks you to do something with it. That’s the sequence. The week delivers both ends of it.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and the Sun reach peak alignment Monday, and if you’ve been waiting for a week where your drive and your sense of direction feel like they’re finally running on the same track — this is it, Aries. That doesn’t evaporate overnight. The energy available to you early this week is some of the clearest you’ve had in months, and it’s there to be used.

By Friday, Saturn opposing Mercury strips the pleasantries out of communication and leaves just what’s true. For a sign that’s always preferred directness over diplomacy, that’s less of a warning than a green light. Say what you mean plainly this week. The instinct you’ve been running on all month finally has the conditions to be heard correctly. Use both.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet is in Scorpio right now — your opposite sign, the one that takes Venus’s comfort and makes it complicated. Pluto squaring Venus on Tuesday is the peak of that — wanting at its most concentrated, most territorial, least interested in being reasonable. You’ll feel it this week, Taurus, in whatever area of your life has been asking for more than it’s been getting. It’s not comfortable. It’s not supposed to be.

Saturn opposing Mercury on Friday is where that gets put into words — not a performance, not a negotiation, just the true thing said plainly. The two stories connect: by the end of this week, you’ll know what you want, and you’ll have the conditions to say it. Knowing comes first. Saying comes after.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury trine Uranus opens the week with insight that arrives without warning — something you’ve been circling snaps into focus on Sunday, and that focus has a short shelf life if you don’t act on it. Your ruling planet in Libra wants to find the version of things everyone can agree on, Gemini, but Uranus doesn’t hand out diplomatic insight. It hands out true ones.

By Friday, Saturn opposing Mercury makes the diplomatic exit unavailable anyway. What you actually think — not the softened version, not the one where everyone leaves comfortable — comes out this week. Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives Thursday, which means the confidence is there before Saturn makes the demand. Use Thursday to say it. Friday just confirms you meant it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Tuesday is going to feel like a lot — your ruling body moves through Scorpio while Pluto squares Venus, and everything will seem more urgent and more loaded than it actually is. You know this feeling, Cancer: the moment your gut insists something needs an immediate response and you can’t always tell if it’s right or just running hot.

Trust the instinct selectively this week. The Moon moves through Scorpio, Sagittarius, and into Capricorn by Saturday — a long arc of emotional climates that don’t naturally match yours. Tuesday’s intensity is earned but temporary. What you’re feeling Wednesday is going to be different from what you felt Tuesday, and Saturday different again. Let the week breathe before you decide what it meant.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Early in the week, something clicks — Mars and the Sun reach peak alignment Monday, which for Leo means the engine is running and the direction is clear. You don’t always get those two things at the same time, and it shows in the work you’re able to do Tuesday through Thursday. Don’t underestimate what’s available to you in those middle days — that’s the core of the week.

By Friday, Saturn opposing Mercury asks something more uncomfortable: have you been communicating what you’re actually doing, or performing it? For a sign that can blur that line without noticing, it’s a question that deserves an honest answer. The week gives you the forward motion first, then the accountability. That’s the right order. Use both.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury in Libra has been making everything feel like it needs more consideration — every decision has more sides to it than usual, and Virgo’s natural tendency to analyze has had extra fuel this week. That’s not a complaint. But by Friday, Saturn opposing your ruling planet stops waiting for the perfect analysis and asks for the answer.

Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives Thursday, which is the signal you’ve been waiting for without knowing to wait for it — the thinking is sound, the conclusion holds. You don’t need another pass at it. Saturn opposing Mercury on Friday isn’t trying to trip you up; it’s ending the deliberation on your behalf. Let it. The answer you’ve been circling is the right one. Trust it and say so.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet in Scorpio is not the Venus you’re used to — nothing about it is soft or balanced or easy to walk away from. Pluto squaring Venus on Tuesday is the peak of that, and you’ll feel it as an all-or-nothing pull in whatever part of your life has been asking for more investment. Libra doesn’t love ultimatums, but Scorpio-Venus doesn’t traffic in maybe.

Mercury is in your sign now, and that’s the counterweight. Saturn opposing it Friday is asking you to use it plainly — not the Libra approach where everyone leaves the conversation feeling okay, the stripped-down one where you actually say what this week showed you. Those two things together are the week: feel it Tuesday, say it Friday.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto squaring Venus peaks Tuesday, and for Scorpio that’s an inside job — your ruling planet in direct tension with what you actually want. You’re good at reading what other people want and using it to orient yourself. You’re less practiced at sitting with your own wanting without immediately figuring out what to do with it. Tuesday is asking you to just let it exist for a minute.

That’s harder than it sounds for a sign that treats every feeling like a puzzle to solve. Saturn opposing Mercury Friday connects directly — what you’ve been keeping private about what you want needs at least to be said plainly to yourself, even if no one else hears it. Know it first. Everything else follows from there.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve been sitting with something — an idea, a plan, a direction — that’s been hard to translate out of your own head into terms other people can actually work with. Jupiter in Leo generates a lot of heat around what you’re excited about, but heat alone doesn’t always explain the why. Thursday changes that.

Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives Thursday, putting your ruling planet in cooperative flow with the communication planet — the enthusiasm and the explanation show up at the same time. Then Saturn opposing Mercury Friday strips out any oversell and leaves just the substance. That sequence is actually ideal for Sagittarius: say it Thursday while the energy is good, let Friday’s gravity make it stick. The idea is ready. Now say it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve probably been working on saying things more diplomatically, Capricorn — finding the way to frame a hard truth so it arrives without the full blunt force. Good instinct. But Saturn opposing Mercury on Friday is your ruling planet doing what it does: stripping the cushioning out and leaving just the structure. The directness you’ve been trying to dial back gets vindicated by Friday.

Thursday is the setup. Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives then — the one window this week where the plain truth can be delivered with some warmth behind it, not softened, just not cold. Use Thursday to say what needs saying. Friday confirms you were right to say it. Capricorn doesn’t usually need permission to be direct, but this week the sky is giving it anyway.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something snapped into focus on Sunday, Aquarius — one of those clicks that arrives without ceremony. Your ruling planet made its move, and now the week is asking what you do with it. Whether you act on it or let it stay in your head where only you can see it is the whole question.

Thursday gives you the best conditions to answer it. Jupiter sextile Mercury arrives then — expansive, generous communication, the one moment this week where the unconventional view connects with enough warmth that people who don’t normally track with you might actually follow. Use it. Then Friday, Saturn opposing Mercury strips the diplomatic framing out anyway and leaves just the truth. For you, that’s not a warning. It’s how you work.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The wanting is going to be intense Tuesday, Pisces — Pluto squaring Venus in Scorpio hits the emotional depth that you already live near, and there’s nowhere to step back from it. That’s not a problem. You know how to be in deep water. The question is whether you can stay there without losing track of what’s actually true versus what you’re projecting onto it.

By Friday, the sky answers it for you. Saturn opposing Mercury asks for something concrete — not a feeling, not an impression, just the plain answer. Your ruling planet spent last week dissolving the line between knowing and feeling. This week Saturn draws it back. Use what surfaced in the blur. It’s more reliable than it felt at the time.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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