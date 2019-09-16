Weekly Horoscope: September 16 – 22

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The planet of responsibility, Saturn, ends its retrograde on Wednesday, September 18, at exactly 4:47 AM. Since it’s an outer planet, Saturn’s retrograde isn’t as noticeable as Mercury’s, but whenever planets begin or end their retrogrades (“station” in astrology speak), that is when their themes or messages are relayed most loudly. Things hit a wall when retrogrades end, as astrologer Anne Ortelee has said. Saturnian themes like commitments, responsibilities, or lessons come to a screeching halt as the retrograde ends, and once Saturn stations direct, law and order return once more. Saturn retrograde has been a test to see if you’ve learned your lessons—if you have grown up—and now that Saturn is direct again, things move forward.



Action planet Mars connects with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on Thursday, September 19, at exactly 11:49 AM. There is something that seems dangerous and extreme about this transit. Mars is impulsive and quick to act, while Pluto is shady and manipulative. Protect yourself from greedy or jealous aggressors, and be mindful of how you push your will onto other people, too.

Jupiter, the planet of expansion, clashes with dreamy Neptune on Saturday, September 21, at 12:47 PM. This Jupiter and Neptune conflict is one of 2019’s major recurring transits, and since Virgo season started, Neptune has been getting a lot of attention! Neptune is confusing, foggy, and deceptive. It’s also representative of escapism and self-numbing through drugs or other habits that take us to artificial realities (hello, social media!). Jupiter is over-the-top and optimistic. This sort of misguided optimism can be dangerous, depending on the context. Find a safe place to get lost, through art or music. Putting too much trust into strangeness can lead to some really shady situations.

Messenger Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, on Sunday, September 22, at 12:19 PM. This is a huge “get your shit together” energy, and action is taken or changes are made to address what needs to be done before it’s too late.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Assert yourself, Virgo! Action planet Mars harmonizes with Pluto, a planetary well of hidden resources, bringing you the strength required to chase the things that make you happy…just make sure those things are actually real! There’s a magnetic power and motivation that may push you to the next level, but everything in moderation. If you get carried away, do so in a controlled environment. Jupiter clashes with deceptive Neptune, and you may be chasing rainbows, completely misled by something illusory. Though that can get creative, you might think other people can give more than they actually can, leading you to overextend yourself. Dedicate yourself to your own pleasure—as Mercury clashes with responsible Saturn, all you know is your own commitments, anyway.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

For the past few months, your commitments concerning your home and family life have been under review as taskmaster Saturn has been retrograde, marking a period of delayed gratification and delays on the home front. As Saturn retrograde ends this week, pay attention to how things shift when it comes to home and family. Mercury, the planet of communication, is in your sign now, Libra, and you have more mental focus and stamina. As Mercury clashes with Saturn, you can address whatever has been festering over the past few months with gusto and intelligence. Something’s gotta change, but be practical. Jupiter clashes with Neptune and it’s easy to get carried away with your overpacked schedule. One step at a time.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Life is fun and cute, but be careful not to spend money that you don’t have, Scorpio. Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Pluto, the planet representing a deep well of secret resources. This signifies how well connected you are, little scorpion. Put yourself out there, but before you buy everyone a round of drinks, be sure you aren’t skimping on your own material needs. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, clashes with Neptune, the planet of escapism, and you can spend a lot of money on party favors and dates. Find ways to get carried away with your lovers and friends that doesn’t involve significant damage to your bank account. Remember, you’re well-connected—other people can help bring the party together, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a big week, Sag. It’s hard to pin down just what you’re chasing, because you’re chasing something ephemeral, like “the dream”—your planetary ruler Jupiter clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusions, and you may be compelled to go after something nebulous, purely idealistic, and slippery. Consider how your ambitions are created by beliefs passed down from your family, too. You have a lot of energy to put yourself out there and command respect as action planet Mars harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to be authoritative when it comes to filling your pockets. There is a fight-or-flight energy to financial security, but maybe you already have enough and your fear of scarcity is simply an expression of greed. You are safe, Sagittarius! Use this power to protect others.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You can conquer the world, Capricorn, but remember to be gentle! Warrior Mars harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to spread your agenda to the farthest corners of your reaches. Pluto has a dark side, though, and can be greedy or manipulative. Be sure you’re not pushing others too hard or too aggressively—you can catch more flies with honey. Not that you want flies. Messenger Mercury clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, the planet of responsibility and getting shit done. Something pretty important happens; a corner is turned and you’re understanding the role you play in the grand scheme of things, compartmentalizing what is and isn’t your business. Some things you just can’t control.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You don’t get enough credit for being a responsible sign, Aquarius, but you’re ruled by Saturn, the most serious planet of the zodiac! Your structural planetary ruler ends its retrograde, and things that have been slipping through the cracks (not that you could control it) come back in classic retrograde fashion. For the past few months, people and situations have not been living up to your standards of punctuality and personal responsibility, leaving you with no other options as your time has slipped away. The ship gets tighter as Saturn retrograde ends, and let’s hope you can finally get better sleep because of it! The planet of communication, Mercury, clashes with Saturn, opening you up to a new spiritual or philosophical angle on the nature of time.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ambitions are high, but you might not be totally clear about the direction you’re headed, Pisces. Optimistic Jupiter clashes with confusing Neptune, yet again, finding you listless, shooting arrows into the ether. There’s a lot of creativity and imagination to be harnessed, but try to be honest with yourself. Things look exaggerated and even hallucinatory as Neptune distorts reality. It’s good to have faith, but make sure that your feet stay on the ground. Get lost in art and film instead of making important decisions related to your career. Brainstorming and getting in touch with your dreams and wishes are a more productive use of this planetary energy. You can get in touch with the right people with the deepest pockets as Mars harmonizes with power planet Pluto.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re having a high power, high energy week at work as Mars, the planet of action, harmonizes with resourceful Pluto. Take your time, Aries. Don’t over-exert yourself! Try doing one thing every day instead of, like, trying to tackle an unrealistic number of tasks in one go. Although you have a lot of energy to get stuff done and cover a lot of ground, there may be some oversight. You still need time to sleep, and some wiggle room in case other people don’t have the same energy! You can make some important commitments and collaborations as messenger Mercury clashes with Saturn, planet of responsibilities. Collaborators can show up for you in ways that show that you are taken seriously. You deserve to have your authority respected.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Intense passion and willpower flows in your romantic and platonic relationships as action planet Mars harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of resources and, naturally, power. You have a lot of energy to share the wealth with your closest kin. Your ideas are powerful, so see them into action! Take your core philosophy and get motivated to see that it isn’t just a manifesto but a lifestyle. This is especially true as Mercury, the planet of ideas, clashes with Saturn, the planet of responsibility—action must be taken to show where you stand in your beliefs and where you draw the line. Think of ways that your academic brain can be applied to your day-to-day schedule.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Consider this: Are you a bad influence, or are others a bad influence on you? Jupiter, the planet of expansion, clashes with nebulous Neptune, and your relationships can lead you down a slippery path. Artistic and playful connections are positive embodiments of this planetary energy, but look out for any sort of manipulation or dangerous dynamics. Whenever Neptune is involved, boundaries are thinned between what’s real and what’s just an idealized projection. Your interests and others’ bleed together. That’s OK, but try to figure out where you start and others end. Your planetary ruler Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, encouraging you to change unhealthy relationship dynamics thoughtfully and gracefully.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be an active listener this week, Cancer. Mars, the planet of action, harmonizes with power planet Pluto. If someone is telling you that they feel hurt or jealous, use your empathetic superpowers to show that you hear them. Actively show that you will not stand for any sort of emotional manipulation or power moves, especially if it’s hurtful or toxic, but do so with love. Be clear that you’re also not manipulative or jealous, with yourself and with other parties involved. You can intensify your relationships by showing how much you care. Commitments, verbal or written, are made interpersonally as messenger Mercury clashes with Saturn, the planet of responsibility.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re getting carried away with the party vibes as opulent Jupiter clashes with Neptune, the planet of fantasy. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and not throwing all responsibility out the window. It’s a fun time, but Jupiter likes to overdo it, and Neptune can lead you down a weird and slippery path, too. Artistic collaboration and music are positive ways to enjoy this planetary energy. Get creative. You’re working a lot and will probably just want to go out and have a good time to counteract your busy life, but don’t get too lost in the sauce! You have to go back to work on Monday, and you still have to take care of your health. Mercury clashes with Saturn, pushing you to make changes to your schedule in order to prioritize your own wellness and productivity.

