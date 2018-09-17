Weekly Horoscope: September 17 – 23

Unconventional styles of approaching diplomacy and reacting to new information are in store this week. Action planet Mars is still breaking free from convention in Aquarius, while Uranus, the rebellious planet of surprises, is taking its time in earthy Taurus, inspiring us to simplify our lives and return to what feels natural. When Mars squares off with Uranus on Tuesday at 7:00 PM, it’s an explosive energy! You’ll be doing things your own way and dabbling in experimentation. The sun in Virgo finds peace in chaos, while communication planet Mercury in Virgo asks us to reflect inwardly.

When Mercury meets the sun at 9:52 PM on Thursday, we have clear insight into compartmentalizing our thoughts to clarify our intentions, both verbally and mentally. It is a mentally active day, good for brainstorming and reflection. Mercury enters diplomatic Libra on Friday at 11:40 PM, appropriately on the International Day of Peace. Everyone will transform into a charming debutante during this transit—Libra is known as a people-pleaser, and with Mercury in this sign, we’ll be sure to watch what we say. Compromise and reconciliation will also be encouraged with Mercury in Libra.

Videos by VICE

The sun enters diplomatic Libra on Saturday at 9:55 PM—be sure you don’t idle while waiting for the approval others. It’s OK for friendship and relationships to take precedence over your own needs sometimes, but only if you’re sure it’s healthy. There’s drama on Sunday when Mercury squares off with somber Saturn at 12:46 PM, creating conflict between the work required to complete a task and the high hopes you hold for your vision. If you’ve been slacking, you’ll receive the information required to put you into gear now. Sunday evening at 9:30 PM, Mercury harmonizes with Mars, inspiring people to work together to achieve a democratic vision—team morale is up!

All times EST.

Virgo season’s not over yet! Your mind is racing this week as your planetary ruler, Mercury, kicks into high gear and changes signs. Mercury will meet the sun on Thursday at 9:52 PM, sending you bright ideas. On Friday, Mercury enters diplomatic Libra, shifting your focus to your finances. (Readers beware: Libra likes unnecessary luxury items, and you could easily find a way to get the fancy things you want during this transit. Just be sure you don’t over-spend!) Sunday is for plotting and scheming. Mercury creates friction with hard-working, realistic Saturn at 12:46 PM—which could manifest as a desire for a designer bag you simply don’t have the funds for—before harmonizing with action planet Mars—which might grant you the resourceful know-how to find a counterfeit alternative online.

You’re on the verge of something big: Libra season. On Friday, messenger planet Mercury enters your sign, gifting you with a sharp mind and tongue and adding to your natural charm and ability to work a crowd. The sun changes signs on Saturday to kick off Libra season. Libra is the sign of relationships, while the sun represents the ego: It’s much easier to focus on yourself instead of others during Libra season, and you’ll find yourself feeling left out less often as others will be as considerate as you normally are this month. Disagreements at home arrive on Saturday, when Mercury squares off with Saturn, the planet of boundaries, to stir up some arguments. It’ll be easy to cool off Saturday evening, as Mercury harmonizes with action planet Mars and encourages you to express yourself and have fun.

Explosive arguments and accidents are in store some time around Tuesday, when your planetary ruler, warrior Mars, squares off with planet of surprises, Uranus, at 7:00 PM. You will be quick to act on whatever impulses you feel will liberate you. Uranus is rebellious and unconventional, and Mars is temperamental—with these two planets creating friction, a no-fucks-given attitude is in the air. Slow your roll, take your time, count to ten, and if you’re doing anything risky, be extra careful! If you need to experiment, do so in a controlled environment. Mars harmonizes with communication planet Mercury on Sunday evening to bring peace to your home.

Tempers are short this week as warrior Mars squares off with the planet of the unexpected, Uranus—for Sagittarius, this transit manifests as arguments. Make sure you mean what you say. Mars versus Uranus wants you to cut yourself free from whatever is tying you down. If you need your freedom, then now’s the time to act—just try to be intentional rather than impulsive. When the sun meets messenger Mercury on Thursday, you have a platform to speak your truth! Virgo is a quiet sign, so this truth will first be admitted internally and reflectively, but it’s a hot take that you’ll definitely want to share.

This week begins a period of focus on your legacy and reputation, as Mercury and the sun enter Libra on Friday and Saturday, respectively, to illuminate the career sector of your chart. Your hard work will be recognized and any rifts with authority figures will be easily managed. Mercury brings career news while the sun highlights all that you’ve done and helps make you more famous. Mercury and the sun connect before switching signs, giving you a great idea for something you want to accomplish and share with the world. Your planetary ruler, strict Saturn, squares off with Mercury on Sunday afternoon, stirring up arguments around shortsightedness.

Action planet Mars has returned to your sign to give you the necessary fuel for your plans to attack! On Tuesday evening, Mars squares off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, to create surprises at home. You could easily lose your temper or have an accident, so be sure to take extra caution if you’re around sharp objects or heavy machinery. You’re going to feel an impulse to break free (Uranus is rebellious) from something from your past that has been dragging you down, and if that’s what you need to do, be mindful of your intentions and go for it.

You’ll find yourself acting out against whatever powers confine you this week, as action planet Mars creates friction with rebellious planet of surprises, Uranus, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. Someone’s actions are causing you to feel trapped, like you have no way to do anything about how they treat you, so what do you do? You could play up your weird side, though acting like an outcast and rebelling against expectations might just make you feel even more isolated. Whatever you need to do to feel free, whatever gestures of personal freedom you need to perform, do it—just be sure you think through things first. As the sun enters Libra this weekend to illuminate a very intimate sector of your chart, life gets quieter and you explore deeper meanings.

Be careful this week, Aries—slow your roll and take your time! Accidents are bound to happen as you planetary ruler Mars squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprises, on Tuesday at 7:00 PM. This weekend brings news from a partner as communication planet Mercury and the sun enter codependent Libra on Friday and Saturday, respectively. You’re more focused on others during Libra season, as the sun transits the partnerships sector of your chart. Mars harmonizes with Mercury on Sunday evening, creating a social and easygoing energy—it’ll be easy to collaborate and get things done with other people under this influence.

This week begins with a bang as the planet of the unexpected, Uranus, clashes with action planet Mars on Tuesday at 7:00 PM, sending shockwaves to your career! Uranus inspires you to be independent and rebellious, so you’re going to feel like a bit of an outcast on Wednesday evening as the moon squares off with this planet. Find strength in your uniqueness. If you reach out to other people on Saturday, you’ll find some likeminded freaks as the moon makes a gentle connection to Uranus and the sun enters socialite Libra, your fellow Venus-ruled sign.

Energy is high as your planetary ruler, chatty Mercury, switches gears to change signs at the end of this week. On Tuesday, your mind is especially clear as Mercury meets the sun to bring brilliant ideas that challenge your perception—some good brain food! The communication planet moves from detail-oriented Virgo to diplomatic Libra on Friday at 11:40 PM, finding you out having fun or staying in to make some art. Libra season is playful and romantic, an excellent time for Geminis to go on dates and be with their friends. On Sunday afternoon, Mercury squares off with disciplined Saturn to call you out on your bullshit! If you’re currently indebted to someone, things will reach a boiling point on Sunday.

News on the home front comes this weekend as communication planet Mercury enters the domestic sector of your chart on Friday. Conversations with roommates or even your paternal figures come up during this transit, as this sector of your chart is related to your family and deep roots, in addition to whatever your living situation may be. You’re focused on home and family during Libra season, which officially kicks off on Saturday. Friction between a partner’s standards and your domestic ideals arrives on Sunday afternoon, when messenger Mercury squares off with disciplined Saturn to stir up disagreements.

Financial planning is a breeze on Tuesday, as messenger Mercury meets your planetary ruler, the Sun, to help you compartmentalize what to spend and what to save, down to the penny! Mercury and the sun are at the final degrees of Virgo, a sign that reads the fine print. Generous Leos don’t normally have an issue with picking up the check, but if you’re going dutch while you’re out to lunch this week, this energy will help you figure out who owes what, so to speak. Your ability to take inventory before the seasons change is sharp as a tack Tuesday. Wednesday finds you in a peaceful mood as the moon harmonizes with the Sun at 1:10 PM, sending yogic vibes to your relationships. Namaste.

What’s in the stars for you in September? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.