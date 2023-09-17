Weekly Horoscope: September 18 – 24

The sun faces off with dreamy Neptune on Tuesday, September 19, at 7:17 AM. There may be confusion or mystery in the air, but your gut instinct and animalistic impulses are strong as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto at 1:20 AM on Thursday, September 21. Maybe being delusional is a survival mechanism.

Libra season begins on the equinox, Saturday, September 23, at 2:49 AM. Libra is the sign of balance and social harmony: Use this period to focus on the relationships that you would want to see through the winter. One could say cuffing season has officially started.

All times ET.

When it comes to your daily tasks, work, and commitments, you can follow your gut as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You know what’s good for you, and what you need to keep the ball rolling. You have a piercing focus and an ability to dedicate yourself to your commitments to the bitter end. You have a gentle warrior spirit that’s enabling you to achieve greatness. It’s not delusional, but there is a sense of romanticism and magic as the sun faces off with Neptune. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of interpersonal relationships. Consider how you can balance your own needs and other people’s demands.

Your focus remains on home and stability as your planetary ruler Venus continues its long journey through your chart’s domestic sector. There’s a strong urge for celebration, glamour, and play time as the sun connects with fantasy planet Neptune and power planet Pluto. There’s no shame in having fun! The equinox highlights your chart’s house of health and routine, showing you how to bring harmony to your day-to-day life. Consider how you can balance your dignity and your chores. Can you wear a work uniform and still feel cute? If any sign can, it’s probably Taurus! This is also a time to find a pleasant way to moderate between pleasure and health.

Inspiration and wonder fill the air as the sun faces off with Neptune, making it easy for your imagination to drift away. There are many possibilities, but you’re following your gut when it comes to the end game as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. What does your final form look like? Follow in that direction! The equinox highlights your chart’s house of pleasure. Friendships, flings, and creative pursuits all fall under this house’s rules. Children do, too, either your own children, or other children in your life. Consider how you can keep your private life under the radar while still keeping up with your social life.

You could have a more skeptical mind as the sun harmonizes with Pluto, the planet of secrets. It’s easy to focus on the tiny details right now, and make them up to be much bigger than they are. You’re following your gut, but a strong emotional intuition might possibly be paranoia. Consider what information you trust, but you don’t have to put on your tin foil hat. If you’re questioning someone’s motivations, you could always ask a third party for advice. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of home and family, calling you to take a rest or focus on your private life. Consider how you can bring social harmony to your home life.

Consider the lens through which you view money and the material world. What good does it serve? Inspiration fills the air as the sun faces off with Neptune across your chart’s house of personal finance, bringing a philosophical vibe. You’re following your gut when it comes to your work and paychecks as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of communication, commuting, and neighborhood. This can also highlight relationships with siblings and roommates. Your words and messages can bring peace and love into the world. You have the ability to teach yourself absolutely anything.

There’s a romantic vibe in the air as the sun faces off with dreamy Neptune. This can show fantasies coming to life. Dreams can come true! This can be a mystical moment, or maybe you’re seeing your dreams and romantic ideals in a more practical light. You’re following your gut when it comes to friendships and hook-ups as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, encouraging you to follow your instincts. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of money and personal resources, starting a new chapter in your financial life. Consider the true value of your time, energy, and possessions.

You’re following your gut when it comes to your mental wellbeing as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. This can be a time when you’re protecting yourself at all costs, really leaning into a sense of hiding and privacy. Or maybe you’re ready to shed light on things that you’ve kept buried deep, if there is someone that you can trust to discuss it with. You might feel like you’re ready to expose some secrets or get things off your chest before your birthday. The equinox puts you back in the driver’s seat as Libra season begins. Your own visions and ideas come first.

Social networking is a power play as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto. You know who to talk to, and how to connect with people who can make you feel strong, grounded, and protected. This can happen online or offline. Friendship is important, and who you associate with can take you far. The equinox connects you with your relationship to your secrets and solitude, two things Scorpios stereotypically treasure. Look deeper into life’s mysteries with grace. Maybe you’re ready to shed light on things that normally go unnoticed. Or you’re in the mood to do some charity, considering your volunteer work a public service.

Take a moment to be awe-struck. Just enjoy how both surreal and real life can be! Inspiration and wonder fill the air as the sun faces off with Neptune, a perfect time to bask in things that are mesmerizing and divine. You’re following your gut when it comes to your hustle as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, easing you into survival mode. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of hopes and dreams. The next month is about mingling, schmoozing, and showing up. There is an overlap between your vision for the future and someone else’s. It’s important to figure out who that is.

You can be selective about when certain rules apply. As the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, you have to learn to be forgiving and flexible with your power. It can feel good to let things go, or to trust that having hope in other peoples’ integrity is enough to get you through. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of career and public reputation, putting you in the spotlight. You can be seen from far away—now is your time to shine! Dust off that LinkedIn profile, update that CV, and really talk yourself up with pride. The true value of your accomplishments is who you can share them with.

After the transitional period that was Virgo season, it’s time for you to see what else is out there. There’s a big world, and the changing of seasons brings you into new social pastures. You’re broadening your horizons through your relationships. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of travel, higher learning, and spirituality. This is a time to figure out your guiding principals. This can also be an informative time when you’re planning trips, classes, or even publishing your own ideas. Knowledge is a constant exchange. Consider how you can balance your questions and answers.

Relationships help you see yourself for who you really are as the sun faces off with Neptune. Romantic and inspiring vibes fill the air, especially in your close relationships. If you feel misunderstood by other people, you need to take time to find grounding within yourself and what you know is true. You’re following your gut when it comes to building up your team as the sun harmonizes with power planet Pluto, helping you feel supported by a sprawling and diverse network. The equinox highlights your chart’s house of transformation and intimacy. Consider what you want to give away or leave behind as the days get shorter.