Weekly Horoscope: September 19 – 25

Venus, the planet of love and beauty, harmonizes with eccentric Uranus on Tuesday, September 20, at 12:44 AML Fashion and art is moving in a rebellious, inventive direction. Expect pleasant surprises, open-mindedness, and indulgence in eccentricities.

The first day of Libra season marks the fall equinox on Thursday, September 22. The sun enters Libra at 9:03 PM. On the equinox, the hours of day and night are equal, balanced, which is where the sign of the scales gets its symbolism.

As scales weigh one thing in comparison to another, Libra season highlights relationships, not just between people, but between objects and ideas. Libra has the reputation of being “indecisive,” but a more apt description would be “considerate” as the sign carefully weighs out all options.

Mercury, which is still retrograde, meets the sun on Friday, September 23 at 2:49 AM, beginning a new cycle that lasts about 116 days. Information is revealed and insights are made, reframing ways of knowing. New understandings emerge.

Also on Friday, Mercury retrogrades back into its home sign, Virgo, at 8:04 AM. Mercury in Virgo reviews old data—whether it’s nostalgic photos, texts, or missed connections.

On Saturday, September 24, Venus faces off with ethereal Neptune at 4:51 AM. At its very best, this aspect enchants intoxicating crushes and saccharine daydreams. Every love story deserves some Venus-Neptune magic. At its worst, however, it can distort perceptions. Wishful thinking can be empowering, if done with self-respect! It’s disempowering when denial pardons transgressions, putting one in the position to be disappointed or hurt.

The Libra new moon is exact at 5:54 PM on Sunday, September 25. New moons are time to quietly reflect on the relationship between expectations versus reality, and to plant the seed of a wish. Libra is a very patient sign—it can wait for others. However, there’s something wild pulling us in the other direction!

This lunation directly opposes Jupiter in Aries. In this place, Jupiter accepts things as they are in the moment, rather than sitting still to ponder what could be. New moons can tell the energy of the following 28-day-long lunar month. This lunar month, compromises are made between rules versus instincts.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

A new chapter on relationships opens as the sun moves into your chart’s house of relationships! Libra is your opposite sign, so the sun’s journey through it teaches you lessons about patience and respecting differences. The next month gives you time to think about how you experience all relationships in your life. What develops in other people’s lives ends up affecting you more directly than usual. You’re gaining a better understanding of what defines your relationships and expectations that other people have of you as Mercury, the planet of communication, meets the sun. You might be ready to make new connections as the new moon brings new people, or new interpersonal dynamics, into your life.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Spontaneous pleasures emerge: Your ruling planet Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Taurus is a stable, reliable sign that can be predictable, but right now you’re more of a wildcard, since Venus is aligned with a rebellious and quirky planet. You’re keeping things spontaneous even though the fall equinox brings your attention to how you structure your daily rituals. You’re aware of the responsibilities you have toward others. Libra season is all about the pleasure you get from dedicating yourself to something fulfilling. Work and service can be a source of self-esteem and happiness, and new opportunities to apply yourself come with the new moon. You’re extra tender about friendship and romance as Venus faces off with imaginative Neptune.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

An emotional ball of yarn comes unraveled as Venus harmonizes with Uranus. Emotional matters are finally being put to rest, but they need to be woken up first! You’re entering a social, juicy, creative time of year as the sun moves into fellow air sign Libra. You’re getting to understand social, sexual, and artistic dynamics in new ways as your planetary ruler Mercury meets with the sun. You’re getting your living and family situation squared away (that story didn’t go anywhere) as Mercury retrogrades back into your chart’s domestic sector. The new moon in Libra is a time to set your intentions for all of the people you care about. Visualize your ideal party—nothing’s too foolish to wish for!

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

No other zodiac sign does cozy like Cancer at the brink of autumn. As the sun moves into the most domestic and private sector of your chart, you’re finding space to rest and move indoors. This can correspond with spending more time with your family and those you share a home with. A new cycle begins in defining your home and family life as Mercury meets with the sun. You’re getting to understand these private matters with fresh eyes. The new moon asks you to catch up on rest, and take care of matters that happen behind the scenes. You’re restocking on your personal inventory of vibes, which might require a little bit of a retreat, or precious secret keeping.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

Footing the bill can stir up some uncomfortable or unexpected feelings as emotional Venus harmonizes with Uranus. There are some unexpected developments in your financial life that can be pleasant, or might stir you to think about your relationship to money at large. You’re getting busy as the sun moves into your chart’s house of communication and commuting. Your phone is ringing and your gas tank is asking to be filled up. Maybe you’ll get something like a monthly train pass as Mercury meets with the sun, which can bring new information and tasks to accomplish. The new moon begins new conversations. It’s OK if you don’t have all of the answers right now. It’s a more appropriate time to ask questions instead.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

Everything can be customized as Venus, the planet of love and aesthetics, harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of invention! Divine surprises make their way into your lap. As the sun moves into your chart’s house of personal resources, you’re focused on supporting and sustaining your life force. You’re gaining a new understanding of how to define your skills and status as Mercury meets the sun. Mercury retrogrades back into your sign, and your ideas are in demand. Your thoughts and input count. Relationships take on an immeshed, soulful, intimate formlessness as emotional Venus faces off with sensitive Neptune: Whose feelings are whose? The new moon raises a lot of questions about your relationship to the material world and how you feel about money.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

Things are mysteriously working out as your planetary ruler Venus harmonizes with Uranus. You are in the right place at the right time! You’re getting a birthday surprise as the sun moves into your sign. Libra is defined by relationships. With the sun, the planet of the self, now in your sign, you effortlessly put your own ego first. Consider how you communicate who you are as Mercury meets the sun, defining identity. Who you are is multifaceted— spiritual and mysterious! Imagination and creativity are heightened as Venus faces off with Neptune. Costumes and roleplaying can bring you closer to yourself. The Libra new moon marks a moment of redefining yourself. You might be feeling like a different person.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

People are unexpected beacons of hope as Uranus harmonizes with Venus. Your relationships with other people are somehow working into a greater plan for your future. People’s strangeness and quirks give you inspiration, and connect you to your community at large. The beginning of the new season every September is a time of change, fluctuation, and preparation for Scorpio. The weather changes for everyone, but there is a sense that this year of your life is wrapping up. Mental health awareness and conscious alone time shine during Libra season. The new moon in Libra can have you reconnecting with parts of yourself that have been deferred or slept on. This is an apt time for reflective dream journaling or meditation practices.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re making it work, seemingly miraculously, with lifestyle and job stuff, as Venus harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises. Life throws you curveballs, and you still have to show up, but wildness looks good on you! Libra season is one of the most enjoyable times of year for Sagittarius. It connects you to your community and hopes for the future. As Mercury retrogrades back into Virgo, you’re getting back to maintaining connections with the people who make things happen for you. You’re tapping into something otherworldly as Venus vibes off with ethereal Neptune. The new moon in Libra wants you to rewrite your goals in a way that feels cuter. There’s a lot of space now for dreaming up new futures.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

The sun moves into a prominent, active sector of your chart, kicking off a new start. Capricorn is happy with change, especially when it gets to call the shots. Libra season asks you to step into your own power, which can be troublesome for those who don’t feel happy with the pressure of responsibilities and the surveillance that comes with power. While you have your own power to wield, you’re also dealing with living up to the expectations that authorities have over you! What are the rules, really? You can define and communicate your own guidelines and understandings as Mercury meets with the sun, giving you the chance to name yourself and to accept—or rewrite—your role.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Things are still shifting around, but at least you’re starting to have a clearer vision of where it’s going! After a transformative month, the sun moves into fellow air sign Libra, lightening spirits. You’re figuring out what you believe in and where you want to go. What is the farthest you will reach? This is a time to connect with higher thought, either through education, religion, or travel. Maybe you’re dealing with some legal matters. The new moon can be a time for you to ask unanswerable questions. Even if they have no singular answer, these questions help to readjust your navigation system as you remember what you believe in and stand for.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

There is a feeling of excitement and novelty in your relationships as love planet Venus harmonizes with quirky Uranus. Conversations are interesting and you’re learning a lot about other people, not afraid to ask questions that could seem awkward or uncouth. It’s not like you’ll forget your manners—it’s Libra season after all! You’re well aware of the stakes in your relationships as the sun illuminates an intimate, shared sector of your chart. Mercury moves back into your relationship sector, so you can touch base with people once more and make sure that you heard them correctly the first time. As Venus faces off with dreamy Neptune, there is a feeling of closeness and deep connection that can take place.