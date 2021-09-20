Weekly Horoscope: September 20 – 26

Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with optimistic and philosophical Jupiter on Monday, September 20, at 6:52 PM. This has positive implications for education, communication, and getting your point across. There’s a seamless connection between the finer details and the bigger picture. Things that were glossed over in the past are finally getting some clarification and specificity.

The full moon in Pisces arrives on Monday evening at 7:54 PM: Full moons are a time of release and completion. Something is coming to a climax, and we’re having revelations. This is a good time to share your ideas.

Mercury clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on Wednesday, September 22, at 9:11 AM, and conversations are eventful! Information that was once clandestine is now apparent, because there’s no other choice but to spit it out. While people are openly speaking their mind, we’re still questioning why certain details are being shared, and considering the power of language.

Libra season begins on Wednesday, September 22, at 3:21 PM. This is the fall equinox! Libra, the sign of balance and scales, marks the date when the hours of day are equal to the hours of night. While Libra is about fairness in relationships, it’s also about commerce and finding an equitable value for things.

We have an unusual way of valuing things, though, as Venus, the planet of love and money, faces off with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, on Wednesday, September 22. This can lead to an abrupt change in what we considered valuable in the face of an accident or surprise.

Saturn is the slowest moving classical planetary body, but it has to answer to action planet Mars on Saturday, September 25, at 5:50 PM. Mars puts a heat lamp on Saturn’s cold blood. Rejections or feelings of inadequacy are simply motivation to fight and improve! Mercury is slowing down for its retrograde, which begins first thing next week.

All times ET.

Aries

Your partners are sharing what’s on their minds, and you find that what they’re excited about is compatible with your goals and hopes for the future, as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. There are some deep secrets revealed as Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto, giving you a deeper understanding of other people’s fears. The full moon in Pisces gives you insight into a part of yourself that you normally don’t get to witness. Your dreams will definitely be more interesting, so pay attention to what they’re telling you. The sun enters your chart’s house of partnerships and interpersonal commitments! Libra season begins a new chapter in your relationships! Your planetary ruler Mars harmonizes with Saturn, increasing your drive to resolve tough challenges.

Taurus

The full moon in Pisces illuminates a dreamy and future-thinking sector of your chart. This is a time to connect with your objectives and see all the ground you’ve covered. It’s possible that you no longer identify with dreams that you used to have, and are ready to let go of old expectations. Your planetary ruler Venus faces off with unconventional Uranus, so things that you used to want in you relationships may no longer apply now that you have a new edge to be experienced. Libra season will put you in a state of flow as you connect to the rhythm of your daily commitments. This is the perfect time of year to shape your habits in a way that is lasting and pleasant.

Gemini

Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with lucky Jupiter, giving you an ability to take your most intricate thoughts and see them through to their furthest extent. There is a sense of confidence in what you have to say, and you’re eager to learn, too. The full moon in your chart’s house of career has projects coming to fulfillment, allowing you to see what steps to take next. The sun enters Libra, which connects you to all things that you find fun and pleasant—art, friendship, and dates! It’s one of the most playful times of year! Mercury also clashes with power planet Pluto, so look out for shady characters and tricky word choices. People are asking questions that have deeper layers.

Cancer

This is a restful, familial time of year for you, Cancer. You’re getting to know more about your roots and past. You’re looking into the things that you share with your family as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, bringing lessons about your home and upbringing. Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto, giving you insight into how your childhood is repeated in relationships. The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces illuminates your chart’s house of learning and faraway travels, giving you insight into what you want to explore. This connects you to life’s mysteries, which can be a spiritual and faithful moment! Action planet Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of standards and boundaries, which might feel like you’re doing a lot of heavy lifting in a shared task. Ask for a helping hand.

Leo

Conversations about your relationships blossom as as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with optimistic Jupiter. This gives you the ability to facilitate important conversations that help define your relationships. This is a time to express gratitude for the people in your life. You get to see things that others do for you as the full moon in Pisces illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources. You might not usually be able to fully witness everything that your partners do for you. Libra season puts you in a busy mood—you have a lot to learn and record! Your siblings or neighbors can play a role in this time of your month.

Virgo

When it comes to shopping, paychecks, and payments, this upcoming Mercury retrograde will require you to resist a false sense of urgency. Your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, helping you find resolutions to payments involving your health and work. Mercury clashes with Pluto, this planet of hidden resources, which might bring you some funds from a friend or lover. The full moon in your chart’s house of relationships brings a story of two players to its dramatic climax. Something is going to change. It’s an emotional moment, but there’s a lot to be grateful for, and hopeful of! You’ve learned so much about yourself in the past month, and now it’s time to consider the ways you can support your endeavors. Libra season highlights your financial world.

Libra

Self-expression is loud and clear as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with generous Jupiter. This is a perfect time for you to confidently speak out about things that only you could! Mercury clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, and this might find you revealing something deeply buried. Sometimes things get their power just from being secret. The full moon in Pisces brings an important work project to its peak. It could also be a time when you see your habits from a unique perspective. As Libra season begins, you have a strong sense of self, and you’re taking a stab at things to build your self-esteem as action planet Mars harmonizes with Saturn, the planet of high standards and fears.

Scorpio

You’re learning secrets and getting to know a part of life that isn’t always apparent as Mercury, the planet of communication, transits a secretive sector of your chart. Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, and you’re finding ways to resolve issues in your personal life. Mercury clashes with power planet Pluto, so you’re paying extra close attention to what isn’t being said! This is a time to confront your fears and hangups. The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces illuminates a lucky and pleasant sector of your chart, brining you fulfillment in your friendships, sex life, and creative endeavors. Whatever you’re in the mood for is not typical as Venus faces off with Uranus, bringing a plot twist to your relationships.

Sagittarius

You’re learning a lot about your goals and the community that helps you attain them, as Mercury moves through Libra and prepares for its retrograde! Education and expanding your mind come naturally as Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter, giving you a lot of wiggle room and forgiveness. You’re gaining a better understanding of your political perspective and your hopes for the future. The full moon in Pisces illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, bringing domestic affairs to a climax! Libra season begins, putting you in a place of high demand, socially. This is a time to get an honest look at your objectives, and the stability of the ground you’re on, so that you can take an accurate shot!

Capricorn

There’s a lot of conversation about your title: You’re figuring out how to make it more accurate and how to make it encapsulate all that you do, as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter and clashes with power planet Pluto! The full moon in Pisces brings an important conversation to a climax! You’re reviewing your commitments, verbally and in writing, and you’re able to see the details and put an end to some things that aren’t working out for you. Libra season has you at the top of your game as you get a better look at how you’re being judged and seen by the public. You’re pushing hard for financial resolution as action planet Mars harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Saturn.

Aquarius

Libra season is a time for learning about the world, either through education or travel. You’ve come a long way this year, Aquarius, and are now making forward progress with everything you’ve picked up as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. Your knowledge is being put into play! The full moon in Pisces brings up issues with financial security, and you’re looking at your resources. This can be a time when you feel like you are taken care of, especially by your community and friends. The sun enters fellow air sign Libra, connecting you to new questions and curiosities. Your relationships are a way for you to extend your understanding of the world. They expand your worldview!

Pisces

Your intuition is heightened as messenger Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler, Jupiter. You have faith in what you don’t see. The full moon in Pisces is all about what you want in your relationships, and how they affect you personally. Virgo season has had you considering the ways that your committed relationships either give you energy or drain you! This is a time to reflect on relationships that you want to change or release, and to initiate these moves from a place of emotional authenticity. Libra season takes your relationships a step further! While the end of summer was technically cuffing season, it’s now time for things to get more serious. Libra season is about building trust with your partners, romantic or otherwise.

