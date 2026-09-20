Weekly Horoscope: September 20-September 26

This week has a lot to say about other people, which is inconvenient because other people are usually where things get complicated. Libra season starts Tuesday, putting relationships, fairness, and compromise front and center, while Pluto squaring Venus can bring old frustrations around love, money, or control back into the room. Some conversations will need more honesty than diplomacy.

Mercury has a ton going on as well, stargazer, so expect a few discussions to take unexpected turns. Its connection with Jupiter can help us see the bigger picture, while the square to Mars later in the week makes patience harder to come by. Friday’s Sun-Neptune opposition could muddy expectations further. Nobody needs an answer immediately. Sometimes the smartest response is admitting there’s more to figure out.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The week starts with more fuel than patience, Aries. Mars in Cancer is getting support from the Sun and Neptune, giving you energy with a stronger emotional current underneath it. That can be productive when you know what you’re working toward. By Monday, though, Pluto opposing Mars can turn frustration into a bigger issue than it needs to become. Give yourself a second before deciding every obstacle deserves a response.

Later in the week, Mars squares Mercury, and that’s where conversations can get touchy. You may know exactly what you mean and still have trouble getting someone else to hear it that way. Saturday’s Moon trine Mars helps reconnect instinct and emotion. By then, you may realize the thing bothering you needed a better outlet, not a bigger reaction.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something around love, money, or self-worth may ask for more honesty than comfort this week. Venus in Scorpio is still squaring Pluto, which can make attachment, control, and old insecurities harder to ignore. Taurus, the temptation will be to hold on tighter when something feels uncertain. Try to notice when protecting yourself starts turning into over-managing the situation.

Tuesday’s Moon square Venus can make emotions run ahead of reason, especially in relationships. By Thursday, the Moon trines Venus and gives you more room to understand what you actually need from someone, or from yourself. That softer moment matters because it gives you perspective without forcing an answer. You’re allowed to want reassurance, but you don’t have to chase it from people who can’t offer it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your mind may be harder to settle this week, especially when everyone seems to have an opinion. Saturn opposing Mercury early on can make conversations feel slower or more complicated than usual, while Jupiter’s sextile helps you keep some perspective. Gemini, you don’t have to solve every disagreement in real time. Some thoughts make more sense once they’ve had a little space.

By midweek, the Moon trining Mercury makes it easier to say what you actually mean, but Mars squaring Mercury can bring impatience back into the mix. Watch the urge to fire off the first response just because it’s available. A better answer may come five minutes later. Curiosity helps this week, but so does knowing when to stop talking and think.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The week opens with the Moon in Capricorn, which can make everything feel a little more serious than it needs to. Sunday’s squares to Saturn and Mercury may bring a conversation or responsibility you’d rather postpone, but Monday’s move into Aquarius helps create some distance. Cancer, you don’t have to carry every mood in the room just because you noticed it first.

Wednesday’s Moon trine Mercury can help you say what’s been sitting in your head, and Thursday’s trine to Venus softens some relationship tension. By Saturday, the Moon enters Aries and connects with Mars, Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus. That’s a lot of emotional movement, so give yourself room to change your mind without treating every change of heart like a crisis.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The week starts with your ruling Sun finishing its run through Virgo, keeping practical details front and center for a few more days. Mars, Uranus, and Pluto are all working well with the Sun, which can make it easier to follow through on plans that already have some structure. Leo, this is a good stretch for getting something handled without overcomplicating it.

Once the Sun enters Libra on Tuesday, other people factor into your decisions more heavily. Friday’s opposition to Neptune can make someone’s intentions or your own expectations harder to pin down, so leave room for more information. Saturday’s trine to Pluto brings a stronger sense of what you’re comfortable with. You may not need a big declaration, just a decision you can live with.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

There’s only so long you can keep “thinking about it” before you’re just avoiding the decision, Virgo. Mercury in Libra starts the week opposite Saturn while working well with Jupiter, so your brain wants one more angle, one more opinion, one more reason to wait. At some point, though, you already know enough. The trick is figuring out whether you need more information or just more nerve.

By Wednesday, the Moon trine Mercury helps you say what’s been circling in your head, but Mars squaring Mercury can make everyone a little quicker to argue. You don’t have to win the conversation. You just have to leave it knowing you said what you meant and didn’t talk yourself into something you don’t actually believe.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Libra season starts Tuesday, which should feel nice, except Venus in Scorpio is still squaring Pluto and making relationships a little harder to coast through. Somebody may want more from you, or you may finally admit you want more from them. Libra, this is where the people-pleasing reflex can get expensive.

Tuesday’s Moon square Venus may make that obvious pretty quickly. By Thursday, the Moon trines Venus and gives you a better shot at talking about it without turning dinner into a summit meeting. You don’t have to make everyone happy this week. You do need to be honest about what’s wearing you out.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is doing a lot this week, Scorpio, and some of it may feel like being handed the same issue with different packaging. Its opposition to Mars can make tempers shorter, while the square to Venus puts relationships, money, and control under more pressure. You don’t have to treat every uncomfortable moment like a crisis, but ignoring it probably won’t make it disappear either.

The upside is that Pluto is also getting strong support from the Sun and Uranus, which can help you see where an old habit has run its course. This is less about blowing everything up and more about admitting when something has stopped working. If a conversation gets heated, give it a little space before deciding what it means.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You’ve got no shortage of ideas this week, Sagittarius. Jupiter in Leo keeps your plans big, while Saturn’s trine gives them enough structure to survive contact with reality. That’s helpful when the original idea sounded excellent at midnight and slightly less convincing the next morning. You don’t have to make it smaller. You just need to know what happens after the exciting part.

Mercury’s sextile to Jupiter also makes it easier to explain where you’re going with all this, especially around work, money, travel, or future plans. Somebody could ask questions you hadn’t considered, and that’s probably good for the plan. Confidence gets you through the door, Sagittarius, but a decent answer to “OK, then what?” will keep the conversation going.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a point where “being responsible” starts looking suspiciously like doing everybody else’s thinking for them, Capricorn. Saturn in Aries is still retrograde, and its opposition to Mercury early in the week could make conversations feel like one long exercise in explaining the obvious. Sunday’s Moon square Saturn won’t help much either. You can be patient without volunteering to carry the whole thing.

By Tuesday, the Moon sextiles Saturn, and the week starts feeling easier to manage. Saturn’s trine to Jupiter also gives you some breathing room around work, plans, or obligations that have felt too rigid lately. You don’t need to overhaul your life. A small adjustment could be enough to make the rest of the week less annoying and a lot more workable.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Aquarius, this week has a strong “that wasn’t the original plan, but it might actually be better” quality to it. Uranus in Gemini is getting support from Pluto, Neptune, and the Sun, which can make unexpected ideas easier to work with instead of instantly dismissing them as weird. Give the strange option a fair hearing before you decide it’s too far outside the lines.

Monday’s Moon moves into Aquarius and conjuncts Pluto, which could make your reactions feel more intense than usual. By Thursday, the Moon squares Uranus and tests your patience with anything rigid or repetitive. You don’t have to rebel just because something annoys you. A small change in approach could do more than blowing up the whole arrangement.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune in Aries is getting pulled in a few directions this week, Pisces, and your usual instinct to “feel it out” could be less reliable than usual. Its opposition to the Sun can blur what you hope is happening with what’s actually happening, while the trine to Mars gives you enough momentum to respond once things make more sense.

The Moon moves into Pisces on Wednesday, bringing emotions closer to the surface for a minute. By Saturday, the Moon meets Neptune in Aries, and your imagination will probably be working overtime. Let it wander without turning every passing feeling into a prophecy. Neptune’s sextiles to Pluto and Uranus help you reconsider old assumptions without losing touch with what still feels true.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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