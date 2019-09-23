Weekly Horoscope: September 23 – 29

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.

The sun moves into Libra on Monday, September 23, officially kicking off Libra season! The sun is about individuality and ego, while Libra is the sign of relationships. Over the coming weeks, be mindful of replacing your life with other people’s—being nice is important, but always remember who comes first!

The planet of communication, Mercury, gently connects with expansive Jupiter on Tuesday, September 24, showing the potential of making ambitious plans through collaboration or networking. A friend of a friend may connect you with the right person who can make it all happen. Don’t be afraid to text first.

Venus, the planet of love and money and Libra’s planetary ruler, clashes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, on Wednesday. Venus is in Libra and Saturn is in Capricorn: Both planets are in the signs they rule! A very important and practical (possibly overly cautious!) first step is being taken toward romantic commitment or monetary investment. People forget that Libra, symbolized by the scales, is also a sign of commerce. You can use a balance to figure out your weight in gold.

While Mercury mingles with Jupiter, boosting our optimism, the planet of communication also clashes with Pluto, the planet of secrets, on Thursday almost simultaneously. This points to taking action after a major realization—but that realization may simply be rooted in paranoia or conspiracy. Be smart and use this time to get to the bottom of the case rather than cruising on auto-pilot based on something you consider to be the truth.

Libra season makes itself known swiftly! The new moon in Libra lands on Saturday, September 28, bringing a renewed emotional energy for relationships. There is an opportunity to have your interpersonal needs met, or at least time to assess what these needs are! Plus, Libra’s planetary ruler Venus gently harmonizes with Jupiter that same day—make your wishes for balanced relationships and abundant love clear and known, and it can happen.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

This week is the first week of the rest of your life! But in all seriousness, the beginning of Libra season is a fruitful time for Libras to begin new projects. Libra has a hard time being selfish, but with the sun in your sign, putting yourself first gets a little easier. Use the beginning of the week to realize what you’re interested in manifesting this month, and make a wish on Saturday’s new moon. You can figure out how to get exactly what you want. Not only are you smart, but your planetary ruler Venus gently harmonizes with generous Jupiter, putting access at your fingertips. All you have to do is ask. Easier said than done, but temporary discomfort is better than regret!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Libra season begins, finding you in hibernation mode, Scorpio. Over the coming weeks, you may find yourself on your own, but it doesn’t have to be that way if you don’t want it to be. There are some things, however, that you should accept as out of your hands. Hidden financial resources are there if you go looking for them as Mercury, the planet of commerce, gently harmonizes with lucky Jupiter on Tuesday, and Venus harmonizes with Jupiter on Saturday. Things are in the right place, you just have to go to them—they won’t fall into your lap! The new moon in Libra on Saturday signals a time for you to catch up on rest and get in touch with your most important relationship: the one with yourself.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Libra season means party time, Sag! Virgo season was super busy, and had you dealing with a lot of responsibilities. Now that the sun is in Libra, you can enjoy your friendships and mingling with VIPs. The new moon in Libra is a ripe time to meet new friends—a friend of a friend, if you will. Or maybe you can be the resourceful one, playing matchmaker and introducing people you can picture as a perfect pairing. Both Venus, the planet of love and beauty, and Mercury, the planet of communication, gently harmonize with your planetary ruler Jupiter this week. You can make contact with the right people who can turn your dreams into reality. Just be sure to clearly define your dreams. And no, you’re not asking for too much.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Libra season means high visibility for you, Capricorn. The coming weeks will put you in the spotlight as the sun moves through your house of fame. Consider your relationship to authority, whether its your own or the authority that’s held over you by others like your family or colleagues. The planet of love and money, Venus, clashes with your planetary ruler Saturn, initiating a new commitment to what you feel you’re meant to be doing. You take a step toward how you want to be known. This message is echoed by the new moon in Libra, which marks a time for you to initiate—or terminate—your most ambitious projects.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Now that Virgo season is over, you can get a breath of fresh air, Aquarius. The past few weeks were not the easiest as the sun moved through a dark sector of your chart, meaning things felt more uncertain and less cheery, but now Libra season is here, and you’re moving on to new and exciting things, with less dead weight to lug around! Relationships with people who are either in or from faraway places, and relationships with your classmates are more prominent in the coming weeks. The new moon in Libra on Saturday is a great time to initiate a new field of study, and link up with the right people who can show you the gist of it!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun enters Libra on Monday, and your relationships are evolving. Whatever interpersonal commitments you made or renewed during Virgo season are getting more serious as tops that may be considered taboo become less intimidating and more approachable. Intimacy in your relationships can deepen over the coming weeks, or you may undergo a transformation and take on a new relationship with yourself. The new moon in Libra is a great time to cut out negative self-talk, or to hit the kill switch on any bad relationship dynamic, making space for what’s next. This is all in relation to your grand overarching vision for yourself and the footprint you want to leave behind.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s the most romantic time of the year for you, Aries, or at least, the time when your relationships come into prominence: Libra season. With all of these planets in your house of partnerships, other people have more influence over what’s going on right now. That’s not to say you don’t come first, but you are thinking about the ways you fit into your relationships, and how they’re doing! The new moon in Libra on Saturday is the perfect time to start anew in your partnerships, whether this means renewing your commitments or beginning a whole new relationship. Venus clashes with Saturn, the planet of commitments, and you can really take your relationships seriously in a way that helps you garner respect.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Getting into a habit is nice, isn’t it? Taurus, you are a sign that finds what you like and sticks to it. Seeing the same people everyday or eating your favorite food every meal brings you comfort. You’re a creature of habit. Libra season helps you master these habits in a way that takes you far. Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Saturn, planet of time, and you can make a commitment to your health or work that allows you to have time to go out and see the world or even take on extracurricular studies. Maybe you can invest your time in a way that helps you take your skillset to the next level. The new moon on Saturday is a wonderful opportunity to make or break habits.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

After all of the housekeeping and self-care that Virgo season hath wrought, Libra season makes time for something more lighthearted. Of course taking care of your private life was fun, but now that you’re feeling a little more grounded, it’s time to invite your friends (or lovers) over to see your new space! The coming weeks are some of the most sparkly and creative times of the year—take on a new creative project or ask someone out around the new moon on Saturday. This is all about what makes you happy, and your friendships, too. Socializing is necessary for mental health, I’m sure you know, so nurture your friendships and prioritize your sex life. Put your happiness first, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cozy up, Cancer—it’s Libra season! As the sun moves into Libra, it occupies the sector of your chart that rules your home and family. Your private life becomes your primary focus as you ground yourself in your most precious relationships, be it with your family members or those you share a home with. The new moon in Libra is a great time to have a conversation with said partners to make sure you’re able to get the rest you need to live your life as the legend you are! Venus, the planet of love, clashes with taskmaster Saturn, and you’re making a pretty active change to be responsible more responsible toward others.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Virgo season had you taking a hard look at your financial situation, and now Libra season has you busy planning and thinking about how to support yourself. Your acquaintances, neighbors, and even people you encounter on your daily commute, are more important than you think, and can be a great resource to you. Both Venus and Mercury gently harmonize with lucky Jupiter, showing that you can say the right thing to be put in touch with a world of infinite possibility. You can charm and flirt your way into power very gracefully. Venus clashes with taskmaster Saturn, showing an important agreement or commitment to your wellness being made, whether it’s a role at work or something like a gym membership!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Now that Virgo season is over, it’s time for you to consider the ways you can support yourself. Libra season highlights the relationships that would make you feel rich even if you were a trillion dollars in debt. This is also a good time to evaluate your relationship to money and the material world in general. Venus, the planet of love and money, clashes with responsible Saturn, which makes it a little easier to take your values seriously—being practical comes naturally. The new moon on Saturday shows a new and refreshed energy toward your finances, which can be an exhausting topic. Luckily, your planetary ruler Mercury gently harmonizes with generous Jupiter, helping you get in touch with the right people. You gotta text first, though.

