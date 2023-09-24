Weekly Horoscope: September 25 – October 1

Back-to-school vibes are flowing as Mercury, the planet of communication, harmonizes with philosophical Jupiter at 8:09 AM. This is helpful for education, understanding, and teaching. Ideas are easy to digest and process.

The full moon in Aries falls on Friday, October 29 at 5:57 AM. Libra season is a diplomatic, laid-back time, and the Aries full moon helps us be assertive and direct. A well-informed decision is being made.

Also on Friday, Venus clashes with Uranus for the third and last time this year at 1:52 PM. Instabilities in relationships may be coming back, but this time with more clarity and self-confidence.

Look out for mental restlessness as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus at 1:55 PM on Saturday, September 30. Exciting ideas can be stimulating, but be aware of how to calm nerves.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re making moves as the full moon illuminates your sign. Libra season asks you to carefully weigh your options, and to focus on your relationships. This full moon is the deciding moment after all of your thoughtful consideration. Full moons are times of completion and culmination, so something personal and close to you is coming to fruition now. Along with your planetary ruler the sun, Mars is also in Libra, which finds you acting in a way that you wouldn’t normally consider. Relationships can be a force that slows us down, or takes us through an alternate path. Patience, especially with others, is key.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

Making money comes naturally as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter. Opportunities for personal growth ought to feel like they’re within arm’s reach. Creative and financial projects move forward with resolve. You might want some quality alone time as the full moon illuminates a solitary sector of your chart, asking you to confront some things that have been on the back burner for too long. Your planetary ruler Venus clashes with Uranus (again), which can feel like the instability or shakiness that occurs whenever big life changes take place. You have a wise way of ironing out any kinks with pleasure as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You’re still making peace with the unknown, but this time with more resolve, as your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, the planet of growth, one last time. Your own personal progress doesn’t have to be seen or shared, although you may feel called to celebrate. The full moon can draw you out of your shell and into the party scene as it illuminates your chart’s house of community and friendships. Pat yourself on the back for having brought your dreams to life. Make time for brainstorming as Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, giving you an inventive and unique perspective.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

While Libra season asks you to focus on your private, domestic life, the full moon can bring your attention to your public life. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of public reputation. There are some things that are impossible to hide from, so you have to be brave, confrontational, and maybe even a little heroic with this one. Tender topics and conversations may come up as this full moon meets with asteroid Chiron. This can be a prompt for healing—or releasing—pain. You may feel called to use your experience and wisdom to help others, to share your knowledge with the world.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Things are moving forward in your finances as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, which can put your mind at ease about the future. You’re considering the means to support your future, and who can help you manifest it. Thinking too much about the future can keep you up at night, so be kind to yourself. The full moon can boost your spirits as it illuminates your chart’s house of travel and higher beliefs, putting you in the mood to explore realms beyond your own. On a more practical note, paperwork can be finalized now. Reclaim your confidence and self-assurance in the face of chaos as Venus clashes with unwieldy Uranus, marking the final plot twist of this year’s Venus in Leo story.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

It’s because things are so bizarre, and the probability of life is so incredible, that you can harness a radical optimism. As your planetary ruler Mercury harmonizes with faithful Jupiter and Uranus, the planet of invention, a positive and unique mindset is within your reach. Your outlook on life is rare, special, and insightful. The full moon is an intellectual one, though it can bring some much-needed simplicity into your life as it illuminates your chart’s house of endings and transformations, drawing a definitive line. Sharing, intimacy, and trust are all big topics for you to explore in open conversations. Sometimes ultimatums are appropriate.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You have to choose your party guests wisely—not just your party guests, or the places where you want to be seen, but the company that you keep in general. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of relationships, showing you a clear definition of your partnerships. Your sign knows about social relationships, and can read other people very clearly. What’s important with this full moon, however, is being direct about your own feelings, standing up for yourself, and keeping it simple. How you picture your future has evolved this year. Factors outside of your control keep shifting. Consider how you can own it despite the chaos, as Venus clashes with Uranus again.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

Plans are moving forward thanks to your support system as Mercury harmonizes with generous Jupiter. Good, friendly vibes are abundant! Make plans for the coming season. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of work and routine, which finds work projects reaching a culmination. This could also bring some news about your health or lifestyle to your attention. The unpredictability of relationships is once again highlighted as love planet Venus clashes with unwieldy Uranus, beating the same drum. You are open to and buzzing about unconventional ideas about the future as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

As Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, work and career stuff is going well—thanks to you! The effort and dedication that you put in every day speaks for itself, but speaking highly of yourself wouldn’t hurt either. Get some recommendations; they’ll take you far. You’re thinking outside of the box and able to be innovative with your work as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus. You’ve been dedicated to your work this year, as Jupiter moves through Taurus, but this full moon is all about having a good time as it illuminates your chart’s house of leisure and pleasure.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

Libra season has you confronting your career, and as eclipse season is upon us, you’ll also be considering your comfort zone in terms of your career. Some executive decisions are being made about the role that you play in the world. Where you live and operate from determines your outcome. This is the last full moon before the eclipses start to perfectly align and it illuminates your chart’s house of home and family, putting you in the mood to retreat from the world. There’s something very glamorous about knowing when to not show up, and protecting your privacy, intentionally.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

You can put your faith into others as Mercury harmonizes with Jupiter, giving you hope that things will work out. Trusting in others and their word is pretty easy now. Conversations are coming to a head, and you’re openly gathering all the facts as the full moon illuminates your chart’s house of communication. You’re able to take things at face value, and immediately know what to do with that information! Relationships are rocked by one final clash between love planet Venus clashes with unwieldy Uranus, shaking the table. Conversations are erratic as Mercury harmonizes with Uranus.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Your words are more supportive and liberating than you realize, dear Pisces! As Mercury harmonizes with your planetary ruler Jupiter, your esteem can give others hope and optimism in a time when they might feel confused or nervous. Mercury also harmonizes with Uranus, so minds are very erratic at the moment. The truth will not only set you free, but can set others free, too! Speak honestly and as objectively as one can. You have the power to be a voice of reason or stability that calms people. The full moon illuminates your chart’s house of money and resources, which could give you what you need.