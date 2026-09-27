Weekly Horoscope: September 27-October 3

This week makes simple conversations feel like they need a second pass. Mercury moves into Scorpio on Wednesday, while Mars and Pluto press on communication, relationships, and anyone insisting they’re “fine” when they are not. Venus turning retrograde Saturday adds another reason to slow down around love, money, and old feelings before deciding what any of it means.

There’s still room to work with all this, stargazer. Uranus and Pluto support the Sun, while Neptune’s trine to Mars gives us somewhere to put the emotional overflow besides another argument. Perfect certainty probably isn’t coming. What matters is knowing when to ask one more question, when to leave something alone, and when the same old response has stopped helping.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars moves into Leo on Sunday, Aries, and suddenly there’s a little more swagger behind whatever you’ve been trying to get done. Neptune’s trine to your ruling planet helps instinct and action work together, while Uranus gives you room to try something differently. The catch is Pluto sitting across from Mars all week, making power struggles especially easy to wander into.

By Friday, Mars is squaring Mercury and Venus, so people could be touchier than usual about what was said, what wasn’t said, and who gets the final word. Saturday’s Mars-Pluto opposition brings that tension to a head. You don’t need to back down from what you want. Just make sure you’re still arguing for the thing itself, not because somebody dared you to.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something you thought you were fine with could start bothering you again this week, Taurus, especially around relationships, money, or who has more control than they should. Pluto squaring Venus keeps those pressure points active, and Mars joining the tension by Wednesday could make patience disappear faster than usual. Try not to confuse intensity with clarity just because something suddenly feels urgent.

Friday’s Venus-Mercury conjunction makes it easier to name what’s actually going on, and that helps before Venus turns retrograde Saturday. Old feelings, old questions, or unfinished relationship business could come back around. You don’t have to decide what belongs in your future just because it resurfaced. Give yourself enough room to tell whether you miss the person, the feeling, or simply the familiarity.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

There’s a difference between having something to say and knowing when to say it, Gemini, and this week keeps testing that line. Mercury starts in Libra while Mars and Pluto square it, so conversations can get tense fast, especially when someone insists on turning a small disagreement into a whole production.

Mercury enters Scorpio on Wednesday, and suddenly small talk has less appeal. By Friday, its squares to Mars and Pluto are exact, while Venus joins Mercury and the Moon trines it. You’ll probably want the full story, not the edited version. Ask the question if you need to, but don’t assume every uncomfortable answer requires an immediate response. Sometimes knowing is enough for now.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Cancer, the beginning of the week could feel like everyone needs something from you at the same time. The Moon starts in Aries and then moves through some tense connections on Monday, so patience might wear thin faster than usual. You don’t have to answer every text, fix every mood, or explain yourself perfectly. Some things can wait until you have more bandwidth.

The second half of the week is easier to work with. Wednesday brings a little more mental flexibility, and Friday’s Moon in Cancer can help you feel more settled in your own skin again. A good conversation could clear up something that felt heavier earlier. By Saturday, though, emotions run high again, so keep your expectations realistic and your plans simple.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

There’s a lot this week that could make you second-guess what you’re doing, especially if other people have strong opinions about it. With the Sun in Libra getting pressure from Saturn and Neptune, confidence could wobble when the feedback gets confusing or contradictory. Leo, you don’t need to treat every outside reaction like gospel.

At the same time, Uranus and Pluto are working well with your ruling Sun, which helps you make smarter adjustments without abandoning the whole plan. Monday could bring an unexpected idea or change of direction that actually improves things. The trick is knowing the difference between adapting and letting yourself get talked out of something. If the choice still feels right once the room gets quieter, that says enough.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Virgo, this week could test how long you’re willing to sit with an answer that feels incomplete. Mercury starts in Libra while Mars and Pluto keep pressing it, so conversations can get complicated fast. Monday especially could leave you replaying something that was said and wondering what, exactly, they meant.

By Wednesday, Mercury moves into Scorpio, and vague explanations probably won’t cut it anymore. Friday’s Venus-Mercury conjunction helps with getting to the point, even with tension still hanging around. Ask for clarification when you need it, but don’t pick apart every sentence until there’s nothing left. Sometimes people explain themselves badly because they’re awkward, distracted, or tired. It doesn’t always mean there’s something else hiding underneath.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

This week could make it harder to keep smoothing things over just because you’re good at it. Venus in Scorpio is still squaring Pluto, and by Wednesday Mars joins the pressure too. Relationships, money, jealousy, or control could become harder to brush aside, especially if you’ve been pretending something bothers you less than it actually does, Libra.

Friday’s Venus-Mercury conjunction helps put language around what’s been sitting there, which is good timing before Venus turns retrograde Saturday. Old feelings or unfinished relationship business could resurface, but resurfacing doesn’t mean resolution. Give yourself room to decide what you actually want now, not what you wanted six months ago. Familiarity can feel convincing when emotions are running high.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This week could make a few uncomfortable dynamics harder to ignore, especially around control, attraction, and who gets the final say. Pluto in Aquarius is under pressure from Mars, Venus, and Mercury, so small disagreements could start carrying more emotional charge than expected. That doesn’t mean every conflict needs a full investigation. Some things just need a little space before they make sense.

The upside is that Pluto is also getting strong support from Uranus, Neptune, and the Sun, which helps you see where something has genuinely changed. Scorpio, that could mean realizing an old reaction no longer fits the person you are now. You don’t have to force a breakthrough. Sometimes the biggest change is simply not responding the same way you always have.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You might start the week feeling unusually sure of yourself, Sagittarius, especially with Sunday’s Moon trine Jupiter giving confidence a little extra volume. That can be great when you’re making plans, pitching an idea, or finally saying yes to something you’ve been considering. Just remember that confidence and capacity aren’t always the same thing.

Tuesday’s Moon square Jupiter could make it easy to overpromise, overspend, or assume future-you will somehow have twice as much time. By Thursday, the Moon sextile Jupiter helps things feel more manageable again. The good news is you don’t have to abandon the big idea. You just need to stop treating every exciting possibility like it needs an immediate RSVP. A little restraint keeps the week from becoming self-inflicted chaos.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

There’s a lot this week that could test your patience with people who seem determined to make simple things harder than they need to be. Saturn in Aries is still retrograde and opposing the Sun, so responsibilities, expectations, or authority issues could feel heavier than usual. Capricorn, the temptation will be to just handle everything yourself because at least then it gets done.

Thursday’s Moon sextile Saturn gives you a little more breathing room, and Uranus working well with Saturn can help you try a different approach without blowing up the whole system. You don’t need to reinvent everything. One smarter boundary, one cleaner plan, or one less obligation could make the rest of the week feel a lot more manageable.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something unexpected could end up working better than the plan you were so sure about at the start of the week. Uranus in Gemini is getting strong support from Pluto, Neptune, and the Sun, which gives unusual ideas more room to actually go somewhere. Monday especially could bring a better option out of nowhere. Give it a fair look before dismissing it, Aquarius.

Wednesday’s Moon conjunct Uranus can make you restless with anything repetitive, overly rigid, or painfully predictable. That doesn’t mean you need to blow up the schedule just to feel alive. Uranus also sextiles Saturn this week, which helps you make changes without creating extra work for yourself. A smarter setup, a different route, or one unexpected yes could be enough.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You could spend a lot of this week trying to decide whether something feels off because it actually is or because your brain is filling in the blanks. Neptune in Aries is opposite the Sun, so expectations can be harder to read when other people aren’t being very clear. Pisces, wait for more information before deciding what any of it means.

Later in the week, Neptune’s trine to Mars gives all that instinct somewhere to go, while its sextile to Uranus helps you look at the situation differently. Friday could still feel emotionally loud, but you don’t have to solve everything at once. Sometimes clarity comes from ruling out what clearly doesn’t fit and letting the rest sit for a minute

Pisces monthly horoscope

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