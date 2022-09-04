Weekly Horoscope: September 5 – 11

On Monday, September 5, Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters meticulous Virgo at 12:05 AM. Venus’s journey through Virgo is marked by an attention to detail and vitality. Fine-tuning relationships and ironing out any wrinkles are some images that Venus in Virgo evokes.

It’s that time of year once again: Mercury begins its retrograde on Friday, September 9, at 11:38 PM. Mercury stations retrograde in conceptual air sign Libra and stations direct in factual earth sign Virgo in early October. As Mercury pauses in Libra, this can mark a moment of reflection and analysis rather than active expression.

There’s a juicy full moon in Pisces on Saturday, September 10, at 5:59 AM. This full moon is in gentle harmony with Uranus, the planet of surprises, so there’s spontaneity and excitement in the air.

The full moon in water sign Pisces is a moment of emotional and creative release. Tears have a way of dissolving pain. There’s an ability to access to emotional waters that erode calcified hatred.

On Sunday, September 11, the sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of rebellion. The sun creates order and harmony, while Uranus disrupts. Any renegade movements or avant grade ideas can be moving forward, finding their sense.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

Taking care of others and being of use can feel more pleasant with Venus, the planet of love and beauty, in your chart’s house of service and routine. Venus in Virgo can put you in the mood to start plotting to achieve pleasure, beauty, and happiness, like a worthwhile chore. Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of relationships, which can bring old conversations, or even old characters, back into your life. This is a time to reflect on relationship dynamics and how you communicate your availability, too. The full moon in Pisces shows a part of your spirit that you don’t often see, inviting you to welcome and integrate all parts of yourself together.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

Your beautiful planetary ruler Venus moves into fellow earth sign Virgo, bringing it down to earth! Venus in Virgo knows how to find beauty and harmony without too much fanfare or artifice. This is a period for you to connect with the polymorphous part of sensuality, feeling out what you love! Mercury retrograde is a time to carefully consider questions about trust and intimacy. It will have you reflecting on the ways that you share. The full moon in Pisces can make your dreams come true as it illuminates your chart’s house of objectives, bringing goals to completion. You’re finding a way to make your special, unique truth make sense in the greater scheme of things as the sun harmonizes with Uranus.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

Over the coming weeks, there’s something sacred about love and beauty. Feelings of desire carry a protected and familiar vibe as Venus moves into a very personal and private sector of your chart. Relationships with family members or roommates are improving. Your planetary ruler Mercury gears up for its regular retrograde period. This time around, you’ll be stopping to analyze your sexuality, happiness, and creativity. Maybe you’re feeling even more playful, since Mercury likes to pull pranks. There can be a moment where you’re reflecting on your relationships, social connections, and just trying to clear your head! You might be ready to let the public take a glimpse into your private with the full moon in Pisces, bringing something precious and personal to culmination.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

Being able to feel comfortable and happy with the people that are in your immediate environment is an astrological blessing. Venus, the planet of harmony, moves into your chart’s house of neighbors and siblings, which can bring more pleasant interactions with the people that you’re near on a day-to-day basis. Some deep memories are dug up as the planet of the mind, Mercury, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of home and family. This can bring back up old conversations that have been long buried. They’re ready for you to smooth over any imbalanced uncertainties with loving closure. The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces offers a moment of expanded visibility, where you can see cultures, ideas, religions, and destinations far beyond yourself and what you currently know. You’re learning!

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

As the planet of love and beauty, Venus, moves into your chart’s house of personal resources and possessions, you just might be able to find some smart items for yourself. Shopping, bartering, and finding a good deal are all part of the coming weeks of Venus in Virgo. Make sure you’re getting the better side of the bargain, though! Mercury, the planet of trading, begins its retrograde in your chart’s house of contracts and communication. Double check the receipts and fine print to avoid having to make returns. The full moon in Pisces can bring a financial chapter of your life to a close as it illuminates your chart’s house of shared resources. Maybe you’re finally settling the score or closing in on something.

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The coming weeks invite harmony into your life as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, occupies your sign. You’re probably going to be the person that makes peace in any relationship, since you have a graceful ability to smooth things over. Misunderstandings are being ironed out during Mercury retrograde, which will be a time for you to get your finances organized. Be careful with shopping or purchases—you can either find a really good deal, or be sad that you sold your goods for less than they’re worth, for example! Mercury is tricky and transient like that. The full moon illuminates your chart’s relationship sector, bringing important feelings and observations to the surface. You’re able to make sense of things that are eccentric or unsettling as the sun harmonizes with Uranus, the planet of surprises.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

You’re connecting with repressed desires and feelings that often go unnoticed as your planetary ruler, Venus, moves through a secretive, subconscious sector of your chart. This is an optimal time to keep a dream journal or to attentively investigate your subconscious mind. This is a period for you to connect with parts of yourself that feel fragmented, hidden, or complicated, and to welcome them with love and acceptance. Mercury retrograde begins in your sign, giving you a chance to reflect on your identity and sense of self. This Mercury retrograde in Libra is a period to reconsider how you define yourself and who you are. The full moon in Pisces brings important work and health related projects to completion or fullness.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

How are you feeling about the direction things are headed? Emotional, vibe-y Venus moves through the sector of your chart associated with goals and objectives, helping you connect with your feelings about the future. Writing a love letter to your future self can be a cheesy but appropriate practice under this transit. Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its retrograde in a very heady and psychological sector of your chart, giving you a unique perspective into your own mental state. While you can rationalize as much as you like, the full moon in fellow water sign Pisces wants you to feel your feelings on full blast. You can see your friendships, romances, and creative projects with an ultra wide, forgiving, fish-eye lens.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

You’re attracting some positive attention! Venus, the planet of beauty and attraction, moves into a very public sector of your chart, which can find you drawing in the right crowd and audience. This Mercury retrograde is going to have you revisiting and reconsidering old objectives. Maybe there’s a project or mission that you put down in place of another, but finding that it’s able to be reworked into a more appropriate channel now! What happens to a dream deferred? It gets braided back into your reality, eventually. This Mercury retrograde might also bring past friends and community members back into the scene. The full moon in Pisces has you manifesting with some potent magic. It’s like you’ve taken something special and ethereal and brought it down to earth, birthing it into existence!

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

You’re expanding your palate; Venus in fellow earth sign Virgo can put you in a more adventurous mood as you find an increased desire for unknown pleasures. You might be revisiting old ones, though. Mercury retrograde tends to bring up the past in order for you to gain more closure and certainty. It’s likely that you already had a taste, and want to go a little further this time. This Mercury retrograde can bring old bosses, colleagues, or even past teachers or authorities, back into your life. This is a positive time to reconnect with former mentors. The full moon in Pisces blesses your mind with beautiful ideas and visions. This is a very mentally active full moon that pairs well with a journal or some voice notes.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

Love takes on a practical edge as Venus moves through meticulous earth sign Virgo. Over the coming weeks, you might be even more sensitive to other people’s needs, paying closer attention to how others reciprocate the favors and attention that you give. If you feel that small, considerate gestures are going unnoticed, you simply have to speak up! Mercury, the planet of communication, retrogrades in a very expressive and open-minded sector of your chart, encouraging you to repeat yourself and put your thoughts out there. People can be forgetful, and this has no reflection on you or your character. Sometimes repetition and clarity are necessary, because no one is perfect. The full moon in Pisces materializes something precious and sentimental, putting it in your hands.

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

Harmony blesses your relationships and interpersonal interactions as Venus, the planet of love and beauty, graces your chart’s partnerships sector. All relationships and interactions get a little sweeter and more charitable over the coming weeks. This Mercury retrograde asks everyone to be more patient. For Pisces, September’s Mercury retrograde can require extra clarification about sharing, intimacy, and (boring) finances. There can be some delays with payments or the material world, which might require you to ask others for their care and understanding. The full moon in your sign can reveal what’s in your heart. This is a time of finding balance in your relationships. You are extra receptive to others and ready to show up for those that matter the most to you.