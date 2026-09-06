Weekly Horoscope: September 6-September 12

Thursday carries more than most days can hold — Venus moves into Scorpio, Mercury moves into Libra, and a New Moon in Virgo resets the lunation cycle, all in the same night, each pulling in a different direction. It’s a lot for one night. Something about wanting gets more concentrated, stargazer. Something about communication finds new ground. Something about where you’ve been and what you’re starting gets drawn into focus on Thursday’s schedule, not yours.

The week earns Thursday, though. Saturn square Mars expires Friday, which means the resistance that’s been grinding against forward movement since late August finally has an end date — and you’ll feel the difference by Friday, probably sooner. Three outer planets are in simultaneous aspect to Mercury all week, building toward peaks Saturday. How you’re thinking this week counts as much as what you’re thinking about. Keep track of both before the week is out.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The resistance that’s been grinding against your drive for the past few weeks is finally done — Saturn square Mars expires Friday, and if you’ve been feeling like every forward movement required twice the effort it should, that’s exactly why. Mars sextile Sun building all week means your energy and your sense of direction are coming into alignment, Aries, just pointing the same way. This is a better week than last.

Thursday’s lunation is asking something — not just what you want to protect or fight for, but how you’re actually going to do it. That’s a different question than you’ve been sitting with, and it’s a better one. Mars in Cancer is the engine. Virgo wants the plan. Bring both.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus in Libra has felt like home lately — easy, social, the wanting coming without an edge. That changes Thursday when Venus moves into Scorpio, and Taurus, you’ll feel it in your body before you can name it. Your ruling planet in its most intense placement, squaring Pluto on top of it — this isn’t desire as comfort anymore. This is desire as something that demands an answer.

Pluto squaring Venus all week, building toward exact next week, is already doing the preparation. By the time Venus crosses into Scorpio Thursday, something you thought you were fine about will make itself known as something you’re not fine about at all. That’s not a problem. It’s information. The question is what you’re going to do with it.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet is doing something unusual this week — Mercury is picking up simultaneous aspects from Neptune, Pluto, and Uranus, all building toward exact by the weekend. That’s three outer planets rewriting your instructions at once, Gemini. Neptune dissolves the line between what you know and what you feel. Pluto sharpens the mind to an uncomfortable edge. Uranus brings the insight that arrives without warning.

Mercury moves from Virgo into Libra on Thursday, changing registers mid-week from precision to diplomacy, while all three aspects are still building. The practical effect: what you say this week will carry more weight than usual and arrive in ways you didn’t plan for. Think before you speak is advice you rarely need. This week, take it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon starts the week in your sign, Cancer — instincts running high, feelings with nowhere to put themselves, and Moon conjuncting Mars on Sunday means that emotional charge has somewhere it wants to go. Take note of what it’s telling you, but don’t act on it yet. Sunday is the most activated the week gets, not the most reliable.

The Moon moves through Leo, Virgo, and into Libra by Friday — a long week of emotional climates that aren’t yours. Then Thursday night, the New Moon in Virgo resets the lunation cycle: your ruling body at its most internal and reflective. What becomes clear by Thursday is steadier than what’s pressing on Sunday. Wait for the New Moon. That’s the signal to follow.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun in Virgo isn’t where you feel most at home, Leo — Virgo asks for detail and service, not presence and warmth. But Mars sextile Sun building all week toward an exact next Sunday means your drive and your sense of self are coming into cooperative flow, and that combination doesn’t care whether anyone is watching. The effort that goes unannounced is building toward something.

The New Moon in Virgo on Thursday puts a reset point inside that same territory — practical, discerning, oriented around what actually works rather than what looks good. That’s the week’s invitation for you: put the full weight of your energy behind something that doesn’t need witnesses. The results will be there either way. Let that be enough.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury starts the week at home in your sign, Virgo — but Neptune opposing it by Saturday means your most trusted instrument is going to give unreliable readings before it leaves. For a sign that stakes everything on knowing what’s true, that’s disorienting. Expect the analysis to feel less solid than it normally does.

Mercury moves into Libra Thursday, the same night the New Moon in Virgo resets the lunation cycle — a reset happening as your ruling planet changes modes, from analytical to relational, from fact to feeling. Pluto trine Mercury and Uranus trine Mercury both building this week mean the thinking going into that transition is more penetrating and more surprising than normal. Trust what surfaces Thursday even if you can’t yet explain it.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus leaves your sign Thursday, and if you’ve been putting something off — a conversation, a decision, an admission to yourself about what you actually want — the window on that closes with it. Pluto squaring Venus all week makes the buildup feel charged, which is accurate: something about desire and what you do with it is being pressured toward a conclusion. Use the days before Thursday, Libra.

Mercury moves into your sign Thursday night, the same moment the New Moon in Virgo resets the lunation cycle. That’s a meaningful handoff — your ruling planet of love leaving just as your planet of communication arrives. What you couldn’t quite say when Venus was home might find its language now. The season is almost here. Start talking.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Venus moves into your sign Thursday, and Scorpio, you know exactly what that means — desire gets more concentrated, more territorial, less interested in pretending it doesn’t exist. What makes this week distinct is that Pluto squares Venus as it arrives, which means the wanting and the power dynamics around the wanting come in at the same time. You’re fluent in that combination and know how to use it. Others will find it destabilizing.

Pluto trine Mercury goes exact Saturday, giving your perception and communication an unusual charge all week — what you say will carry more force than you intend, and what you notice about people will be harder to unfeel than usual. Both of those are assets. Be deliberate with them.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Last week delivered something you’d been building toward — concrete, verifiable, a confirmation Jupiter in Leo wants to declare immediately and move on from. This week the sky has a different ask, Sagittarius. The New Moon in Virgo Thursday is your opposite sign’s lunation, which means it’s asking for everything you find least interesting: inventory, accounting, the practical question of what the next chapter actually requires.

That’s not a punishment. It’s the part that makes the next move actual rather than just exciting. Moon conjuncting Jupiter Tuesday gives you one more window of expansive, forward-leaning energy before the week settles into something more discerning. Use Tuesday to map the territory. Use Thursday to commit to how you’re going to cross it.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Saturn square Mars expires Friday — and if the last few weeks have felt like pushing through wet concrete, that changes by the end of this week. The resistance wasn’t permanent, Capricorn — it was structural, and it had a deadline. What you kept moving through it will count for more than what felt easy before it started.

Thursday brings the reset you’ve been waiting for without knowing to ask — a Virgo New Moon, a fellow earth sign, practical and discerning and oriented around building things that actually work. No emotional reckoning, no identity disruption. Just a clear starting point in territory you understand. Set something deliberate in motion Thursday. You’ve been waiting for ground that feels solid under your feet. This is it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus trine Mercury builds all week toward exact next weekend — your ruling planet in harmonious flow with the communication and intelligence planet. For Aquarius, that means one thing: the thinking that runs ahead of everyone else finally finds conditions to make sense to someone besides you. That’s not a small window. Use it.

What makes this week distinct is that Neptune and Pluto are also in simultaneous aspect to Mercury — Neptune dissolving conventional thinking, Pluto cutting through it, Uranus arriving with the insight that makes the picture cohere. Three outer planets on Mercury at once is unusual. For most signs it’s disorienting. Aquarius, it’s your native frequency. Get the idea out of your head and into the room before the week is out.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune opposing Mercury peaks Saturday — and while most signs are finding that aspect disorienting, the line between knowing and feeling is harder to locate than usual; you’ve been living in that territory your whole life, Pisces. This is your natural operating condition. What others find destabilizing is something you navigate by instinct.

Thursday brings your opposite sign’s lunation — a New Moon in Virgo asking for discernment and practical accounting at the exact moment Neptune’s opposition is near its peak. Don’t try to resolve that tension — it’s not a problem, just a condition you already know how to work within. Use Thursday’s reset to commit to one concrete intention. Use the rest of the week to trust that your instincts about it are right.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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