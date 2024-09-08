Weekly Horoscope: September 8-14

A new planetary retrograde enters the cosmic picture this week: Uranus, which begins to shift retrograde under Taurus on Sunday. When direct, Uranus invites chaos, unpredictability, and stress. Not great attributes to turn inward, but rest assured, stargazers, there are plenty of silver linings to be had. Uranus retrograde is a months-long period where we are called to tap into new parts of ourselves.



Chaos turns into creation, unpredictability turns into releasing inhibitions, and stress becomes a motivating factor to renew, recalibrate, and, when necessary, rebel against social or personal norms and expectations. This is an opportune period to try new things, entertain novel ideas, and nurture the parts of you that you keep hidden due to fear, insecurities, or external pressures. This celestial period can certainly be tumultuous, but on the other hand, it can also be immensely exciting.

How will your sign fare at the start of Uranus retrograde?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

As Mars makes its way across Cancer’s domain this week, the Zodiac sign’s watery influence will serve as a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it can make flexibility and adaptability easier to obtain. But on the other hand, it can also dampen your inner flame, bringing about periods of stagnancy or melancholy. Don’t let this change of heart discourage you, Aries. Sometimes, a temporary cooldown is necessary.



Mars stands in direct opposition to the waxing gibbous Moon late in the week, signaling a challenge between your desire to proceed and the need to assess your current life path. As jarring as it might be to find you’re headed in the wrong direction, wouldn’t you rather know now than later?

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

As Uranus retrograde gets progressively stronger throughout the week under your sign, your ruling planet, Venus, also forms a harmonious trine with Jupiter. This alignment signals significant change, expansion, and education. On paper, this should be exciting. But prepare for some ideals or values to be challenged amidst this powerful metamorphosis. Indeed, to grow, we must let go.



These types of transitions can be particularly hard for you, Taurus, due to your homebody nature and propensity for stubbornness. The stars urge you to entertain the idea that the universe can still surprise you and, in turn, teach you. Prosperity often lies outside our comfort zone, and discomfort is a good indicator that you’re getting close to reaching it.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

As your ruling planet, Mercury, passes from Leo into Virgo this week, your sign stands to gain some much-needed grounding energy. Virgo and Gemini share a mutable quality, which will allow you to maintain a flexible mindset as you bring your head back down from the clouds. This will prove especially valuable as Jupiter and the Sun form a challenging square under your sign and Virgo, respectively.



Proximity often clouds perspective. Expansive Jupiter and the ego-driven Sun’s conflict offers a possible explanation for hardships brought about by the Sun and Saturn retrograde’s opposition: lack of planning. Your lofty ambitions aren’t the issue, Gemini. The problem is that these dreams require boots-on-the-ground planning that you’ve been ignoring for a while now.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon’s waxing phase indicates you’re getting closer to the outcomes of situations that arose in the past week’s dark Moon. However, your ruling celestial body’s opposition to Uranus retrograde around Monday suggests these outcomes might not be the ones you expected. You have two options. You can either let this frighten and dissuade you from proceeding, or you can allow it to embolden you.



Surely, you know which is the more efficient option, Cancer. Whatever the outcome—be it positive or negative—this is an invaluable learning opportunity for you. The Moon swings over into Capricorn later in the week, forming a conjunction with Ceres that promises to soothe any wounds you might suffer from unwanted conclusions or conflicts.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The opposition between the Sun and Saturn retrograde might have waned, but only in time for your ruling celestial body to start facing off with Neptune retrograde, also flying under Pisces. As Neptune fuels our imagination, it also enhances our mental and emotional clarity. This lucidity is a double-edged sword that can bring about tremendous change and a few unwanted bruises to the ego.



The effect of this alignment increases by the end of the week when Neptune and the Sun lock into their standoff. Despite how it might feel at the moment, learning where we’ve been falling short is a critical tool for accomplishing our goals. You have to know what the hurdle is if you want to overcome it, Leo.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet returns to your sign this week, sparking greater confidence in areas of communication, intellect, and technology. A trine between Mercury and a waxing gibbous Moon midweek gives an extra push in a positive direction, amplifying the good vibes and self-assuredness. Under the unpredictable glow of Uranus retrograde, you’ll need this positivity now more than ever.



No matter what mishaps or shake-ups might occur as Uranus goes retrograde early in the week, take solace in your abilities to navigate foreign territory. Your ability to problem-solve and assess situations objectively and pragmatically is the cushion you seek. Indeed, Virgo, you are your protection. The stars urge you to have confidence in your ability to do a good job.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Activism and self-advocacy are at the front of mind this week, thanks in no small part to the recent conjunction between your ruling planet, Venus, and Makemake. As this conjunction wanes and Venus continues to trek through your sign, the stars call you to take action. Thinking of standing up for yourself or the causes you believe in is one thing. Doing it is another, Libra.



Challenges arise later in the week as Venus squares with a waxing gibbous Moon, the latter of which calls us to assess our progress and determine whether we should proceed or adjust. With Venus and Jupiter forming a harmonious trine, these decisions become all the more critical to our personal growth.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

This weekend is jam-packed with celestial power as a waxing gibbous Moon conjoins with your ruling planet, Pluto, which forms a harmonious trine with Uranus retrograde. You’ve been in a period of great transformation for a while now, and with Uranus turning backward, the stars indicate these changes might not be shaking out in the way you initially expected.



Don’t let these change-ups discourage you, Scorpio. Your hard work has gotten you this far. Don’t underestimate the power of the universe to provide you with exactly what you need—even if it’s not what you asked for. Keep your heart and mind open to new possibilities this week. The weekend promises to provide plenty of novelty and more.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

A challenging square between the Sun and your ruling planet, Jupiter, coincides with an opposition between the latter celestial body and a first-quarter Moon. This alignment is complex and powerful. As the Sun and Jupiter’s energies clash, your desire to forge ahead toward your goals and desires will reignite with revived passion and vigor. But be careful before you sprint ahead, Sagittarius.



Indeed, to get to this next level of growth, we must first get rid of what’s holding us back. Jupiter and the Moon’s opposition sheds light on this arduous but necessary task. Trying to move forward without tackling these obligations first will only result in a discouraged spirit. Now’s not the time to look for a shortcut.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

As your retrograde ruling planet, Saturn, forms a favorable sextile with a conjunction of Ceres and a waxing gibbous Moon, the stars urge you to entertain the notion that action does not always equal progress. Treading water to survive is far different than making strides forward, although they might feel the same in terms of your emotional, mental, and physical resources.



The opposition between the Sun and Saturn wanes this week, and the stars urge you to allow yourself to take a breather when it does. Time to process can be just as valuable, if not more so, than time spent pushing through barriers and conflict. No expectations of progress is an alleviated burden, Capricorn. Take the chance to rest.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

As the only Zodiac sign governed by Uranus, you’re inherently bound to feel the effects of its retrograde shift more strongly than others. Be wary of the temptation to act on these initial revelations. Uranus will be in retrograde for months, which means you have plenty of time to try new ideas, perspectives, and habits. Getting your ducks in a row before you start will make the process easier, Aquarius.

By the week’s end, Uranus retrograde locks into a prosperous trine with a waxing Moon and Pluto retrograde conjunction. The Moon will highlight areas or ideas that have muddied the waters and stunted our growth. Keep your heart open to the possibilities of what these might be.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The resolution you sought during Neptune’s retrograde and Mars’ challenging square last week is finally coming to light under the first-quarter Moon’s glow. As the Moon swings into a square with your ruling planet midweek, the stars present an alternative solution to the conflicts proposed by last week’s alignment: rather than fighting this problem, why not release it?



Indeed, Neptune retrograde has been slowly bringing us to a place of closure regarding people or things in our lives that have misguided us. Now that aggressive Mars is out of the picture, perhaps it’s time to take a more passive but equally effective approach. You don’t have to tolerate mistreatment, Pisces. If those dynamics refuse to leave, perhaps you should.