Weekly Moon Horoscope: August 31 – September 6

This week, the moon moves through Aquarius, Pisces, Aries, and Taurus. There is a full moon in Pisces and a waning gibbous moon in Aries.

The full moon takes place early Wednesday morning at 1:22 AM in the sign of the moon’s exaltation, Pisces. This means that the moon loves to be in Pisces, where it can be open, optimistic, and fully vulnerable. Full moons are times of heightened emotional sensitivity. They are the climax of an event when things are fully visible. This full moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected. Things that have been canceled will need to be rescheduled, and we have to accept that given the current circumstances! As a collective, however, we can overcome whatever mistakes or oversights take place if we can communicate honestly as a team. This can result in something totally fresh and never-before-seen.

The week ends with the moon in Aries, heating things up and increasing energy. Mind your pace. There is the urge to rush and give it your all, but this could lead to burnout if we don’t give ourselves enough time to cool off. We’re taking what we have learned from the full moon and making progress with this new experience under our belt. There’s a forward motion, but slow and steady wins the race. The moon then enters chill Taurus on Sunday, helping everyone start the week in a more grounded and relaxed state.

All times ET.

Aries Moon

Your lunar return starts on Thursday and carries you through early Sunday morning! During your lunar return, the moon is in your moon sign. This takes place once a month, and it’s a great time to get back in touch with what your body needs. Currently, you’re going a million miles per hour, and now that your planetary ruler, Mars, is starting to slow down in preparation for its upcoming retrograde, you should start saving up some canisters of gas in case your car breaks down later down the road. Pace yourself. The full moon illuminates your house of rest and rehabilitation. If you haven’t caught up on your sleep and your break time, then you will see how this has affected you. Meditation and quiet time alone can give you more energy in the long run.

Taurus Moon

Your lunar return starts on Sunday morning! This is a monthly transit, where the moon is in Taurus again, your natal moon sign. This is time for you to check-in with your body: Are you eating well? Are you connecting with your family and your friends in a way that sits right with you? Take time to think about how you would create the type of community that you want to be held in.

With Mars clashing with your planetary ruler, Venus, it is up to you to be proactive in the face of all that makes you worried. You will have more invitations if you send more invitations. The full moon illuminates your house of community and friendships, encouraging you to look at the connections that you have and to be honest about the ones that you’d love to make!

Gemini Moon

The full moon early Wednesday morning brings results, Gemini moon. Things that have been happening in your career are no longer a mystery, and you are well aware of all of the possibilities that lie at your fingertips. You are sensitive to what other people think of you, and you are longing for approval and validation right now. Things are changing for you and you are open to it, pushing through anything uncomfortable or unsuitable for your creative vision. There seems to be some magic at work—some things are still so uncertain as the moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which is hiding out in a secret sector of your chart. Have faith that if you put your best foot forward, the rest will follow.

Cancer Moon

The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces heightens your intuition and your spirituality. This is a time to pray, meditate, and connect with your higher beliefs. If you’ve been having trouble with things feeling like they are out of control, now is the time to ask for a miracle. The full moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, helping you to see the greater picture and have faith that things will fall into place, regardless of the chaos around us or the inability to predict the future when everything is so slippery! You have a lot that you can offer others at this time, too. People are in pain, and you can use your knowledge and compassion to help people move through hard times.

Leo Moon

You are good at looking at the bright side of things, Leo moon, but this full moon illuminates a sector of your chart that shows you where things are changing—and change isn’t always easy. This can bring out feelings of jealousy or insecurity that you can only work through if you confront them. Learn how to be happy for what other people have and find satisfaction with being a generous and kind person. The best part about being generous isn’t getting something back. It’s the confidence in knowing that you made a difference in someone else’s life. Your contributions will be recognized, somehow!

Virgo Moon

Relationships come from the energy you put into them, Virgo moon. The full moon reflects the light of the sun, and this week’s full moon illuminates your house of relationships. The light that you share with others is going to be reflected back to you. Take time to recognize how people absorb your energy: Can they handle it? Are they as generous as you are? Do they make you feel good, flirty, and happy to include them in your crew? This is the time to reassess your expectations in all your relationships. But remember that the moon is not a perfect mirror of the sun; people are not going to reciprocate things in a one-to-one mechanical ratio. To give, in love, is to give without expecting anything in return. However, you don’t always have to give so much, especially if it makes you exhausted.

Libra Moon

You’re seeing the bigger picture behind your daily mundane tasks, Libra moon. This week’s full moon lights up your house of routine, ritual, and lifestyle. All of the little things add up, and while you’ve been easily distracted lately, you’re starting to see how you can organize your day to better support your quirks. Not everything can be scheduled, planned out, or expected. The full moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of the unexpected, which asks that you include enough buffer time between your scheduled appointments to guarantee that you have enough time to rest and daydream and don’t get burnt out. The moon enters your house of relationships this weekend, and you’re excited to be with others in your downtime.

Scorpio Moon

The full moon in fellow water sign Pisces brings sensitivity and awareness to your sexual and social needs. It’s OK to want or need relationships. Nobody is an island, and being able to connect with the people who make you—and your inner child—smile is a necessary part of life. You can, however, be a little wary of needing to satisfy everyone in the group. You don’t need to get along with absolutely everyone, but you also don’t have to go to such extremes and isolate yourself just because someone doesn’t agree with your point of view. Make enough space in your heart for your friends to have other friends, and you will attract more quality time and inner peace.

Sagittarius Moon

This week’s full moon calls attention to your home and family life, Sagittarius moon. You have the authority to change what you want when faced with the total recognition of your needs! Things are changing, and you are putting forth that change. Of course, cash rules everything, and you are being really conscious of how money determines your decisions. But overall, you should know what you are comfortable with: What do you need to feel like you are at home? How do you need to make a change to feel closer and more bonded with your family and childhood friends? This weekend is bound to be fun with the moon moving through fellow fire sign Aries, warming you to some playdates.

Capricorn Moon

It’s time to put your thinking cap on, Capricorn moon. The full moon in Pisces highlights your house of communication and contracts, helping you to see everything clearly and make decisions on what to do with this information. You are free to make risky suggestions and get creative! This full moon gently connects with inventive Uranus, so don’t be afraid to follow your bliss and take a calculated risk. Journaling to get your thoughts organized or looking back on old things that you have believed, written, or shared with others is a good way to get familiar with your own headspace. Knowing what’s going on in your own head can only make you more powerful in the long run. Make plans for a dinner party Sunday night.

Aquarius Moon

Your lunar return began last Saturday and carries through to Tuesday morning! The moon is almost full in your sign, so you are more clearly understanding and feeling your needs. During your lunar return, the moon is in your moon sign. This takes place once a month, and it’s a great time for you to get back in touch with what your body needs. Keeping track of fluctuating moods in a scientific way can give you more awareness and compassion, so take inventory of how you have been sleeping, eating, and feeling.

The full moon illuminates your financial sector, showing you what you have to be grateful for and all that you have to share with others! If you are not satisfied with your bank account, use this as a turning point to find new ways to stretch your dollars. You can get creative as the moon gently connects with Uranus, the planet of invention.

Pisces Moon

Your lunar return starts on Tuesday and carries on through Thursday evening! During your lunar return, the moon is in your moon sign. This takes place once a month, and it’s a great time to get back in touch with what your body needs. This lunar return, however, is a once-a-year full moon in your sign, making this the time to take a full inventory of how your body is doing: Nutrition, sleep, sex, hydration, emotions, and everything else related to your vessel should be reflected upon! Now you can see how your relationships contribute to your overall well-being. Are you being too generous with people who are using you for your connections? Are you letting people take advantage of your generosity, or do you actually like being reliable? Hopefully, it’s the latter! Just pay attention to how other people make you feel about yourself and continue to question those emotions until you start feeling good.

