Weeks After the ‘Warcraft Battle Chest’ Launch, GOG Is “Deeply Saddened” to Remove Blizzard Classics From Its Platform

GOG (Good Old Games), the digital distribution platform supporting the preservation of DRM-free games, will delist Warcraft: Orcs and Humans and Warcraft 2: Battle.net Edition from its storefront on December 13, 2024, following the launch of Blizzard’s Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest weeks ago.

The announcement comes from a post on X (Twitter) by the official @GOGcom account. Which states that it’s “deeply saddened to share the news.” Although a specific reason isn’t stated, the timing has led customers to believe the request is on behalf of Blizzard.

Videos by VICE

In response to the changes, GOG has announced an update to the GOG Preservation Program. Promising that all games on the platform will continue to be updated and maintained despite their removal from the storefront.

“Seeing these masterpieces leave our store is tough. But it also serves as another reminder of why our mission at GOG is so important. With that in mind, we’ve decided to update one aspect of the GOG Preservation Program’s policy:



“Going forward, even if a game is no longer available for sale on GOG, as part of the GOG Preservation Program, it will continue to be maintained and updated by us, ensuring it remains compatible with modern and future systems.”

Screenshot: Blizzard Entertainment

gog will keep ‘warcraft’ preserved

Released in 1994 and 1995 respectively, Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2 are hailed as two of Blizzard’s most iconic titles. They propelled the RTS genre into worldwide popularity, introducing the fantasy universe later becoming the backbone of World of Warcraft. Although Blizzard has rereleased several of its classic titles in the past, fans haven’t always been satisfied with the design decisions and stripped features they’re left with. Currently, the only way to play an officially-supported version of Warcraft 3 is through Blizzard’s Warcraft Remastered Battle Chest. Or, the stand-alone Warcraft 3: Reforged.

GOG maintains its position to preserve all games in its library in their original form, ensuring full ownership for customers who purchase from the platform as opposed to its competitors, like Steam and Epic Games Store, who often remind customers that their access could, theoretically, be revoked at any time.

“And because we’re DRM-free, you’ll have access to their Offline Installers, ensuring lifetime access to enjoy them whenever you like. This is what these titles—and you as gamers—deserve.



“Thank you to everyone who stands with us in our mission to preserve video games. It’s not just about the games themselves; it’s about honoring our shared journey as gamers.”

The Warcraft I and II bundle, which includes the original Warcraft: Orc and Humans and the enhanced Warcraft II Battle.net Edition, will remain on the GOG storefront until December 13, 2024. Use checkout code MakeWarcraftLiveForever for a couple of bucks off before these games are gone for good.