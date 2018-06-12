Weezer Got Their First Hot 100 Hit in Nearly a Decade with Toto’s “Africa”

The success of #weezercoverafrica, the social media movement started by teen hero @WeezerAfrica to get Weezer to cover “Africa” by Toto, is proof that the internet can make good things happen sometimes for no ulterior motive (even if the cover itself is kind of ham-fisted). The existence of that cover as a studio recording has also proven the everlasting appeal of Toto’s yacht rock classic, as it’s given the long-suffering Weezer their first hit in nearly ten years.

According to Billboard, Weezer’s cover of “Africa” peaked at number 89 in the Hot 100. This isn’t much compared to the Top 10 success of “Beverly Hills” in 2005, but it’s something. The band’s last appearance on the Hot 100 was the Jam-esque “If You’re Wondering If I Want You To (I Want You To)” off of the 2009 album Raditude. They’ve released four proper albums since then, and none of the singles from them charted. No one liked “Memories”? “King of the World”? I know Weezer isn’t amazing anymore but those songs are fine. The internet just loves Toto more, I guess.



Videos by VICE

Interestingly, Weezer mastermind Rivers Cuomo has been tweeting cryptically about the release of the band’s forthcoming self-titled “Black Album,” which may or may not be coming out today.

https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/1005340848328978432

https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/1006340811431309317

Perhaps the “Africa” cover will be on the tracklist to boost streams? Stranger things have happened.

Phil is on Twitter.

