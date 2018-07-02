Weezer Are Putting Their “Africa” Cover on Vinyl! But It’s Already Sold Out

Weezer’s cover of Toto’s iconic soft-rock track “Africa” just keeps… existing! Since its birth as an online campaign by a 14-year-old, Weezer have hit the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in nearly a decade, performed the track on Kimmel, and, perhaps most unlikely of all, proven their cultural relevance through the covering of a 36-year-old track. Today, the saga continues: Weezer have announced the release of an “Africa” 7” to be released––where else––exclusively at Urban Outfitters, the home of meme-vinyl.

But here’s the thing: the bright green vinyl, currently available for pre-order, is already sold out. The teens sure do love those memes, and #WeezerCoverAfrica is no exception. Maybe you can get another meme item instead, like the High School Musical soundtrack. Or Scorpion.

Shaad D’Souza is Noisey’s Australian editor. Follow him on Twitter.