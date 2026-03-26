Weezer Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour with The Shins and Silversun Pickups

Weezer just announced that they will embark on a 2026 North American arena tour, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups in support at all dates.
The outing, dubbed Weezer: The Gathering (lmfao), is slated for fall 2026 and will see the iconic rock band and friends hitting 32 dates in major North American markets.
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Weezer: The Gathering will kick off September 8 in Sacramento, California and wraps in Los Angeles October 24. Stops include Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada—among many others.
View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
Weezer: The Gathering 2026: How to Get Tickets
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Artist presale for Weezer: The Gathering begins Tuesday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. Access is for members of Weezer’s fan club only—sign up here.
Verizon and Citi customer presales will follow. Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.
You can also find Weezer tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Weezer: The Initiation
Weezer is never known to shy away from unusual promo opportunities, and this tour is no different. For Weezer: The Gathering, the band is hosting a contest in the Los Angeles area to enter a series of games—think trivia, pickleball, and more, with the band—to promote the upcoming tour. (I, for one, am loving the D&D nerdcore branding surrounding this cycle.)
The band will also debut a new single, “Shine Again,” on April 1—their first release since signing to Reprise/Warner Records, which is rumored to presage an impending album announce.
Weezer: The Gathering 2026 Tour dates
09/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
09/15 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center
09/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/20 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/26 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/02 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
10/06 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/11 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/13 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
10/14 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena
10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
All dates with The Shins and Silversun Pickups