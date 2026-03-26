Weezer Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour with The Shins and Silversun Pickups

Weezer just announced that they will embark on a 2026 North American arena tour, with The Shins and Silversun Pickups in support at all dates.

The outing, dubbed Weezer: The Gathering (lmfao), is slated for fall 2026 and will see the iconic rock band and friends hitting 32 dates in major North American markets.

Videos by VICE

Weezer: The Gathering will kick off September 8 in Sacramento, California and wraps in Los Angeles October 24. Stops include Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Brooklyn, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; and Las Vegas, Nevada—among many others.

View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.

Weezer: The Gathering 2026: How to Get Tickets

Artist presale for Weezer: The Gathering begins Tuesday, March 31 at 10 AM local time. Access is for members of Weezer’s fan club only—sign up here.

Verizon and Citi customer presales will follow. Finally, general onsale will begin Friday, April 3 at 10 AM local time on Ticketmaster.

You can also find Weezer tickets on StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Weezer: The Initiation

Weezer is never known to shy away from unusual promo opportunities, and this tour is no different. For Weezer: The Gathering, the band is hosting a contest in the Los Angeles area to enter a series of games—think trivia, pickleball, and more, with the band—to promote the upcoming tour. (I, for one, am loving the D&D nerdcore branding surrounding this cycle.)

The band will also debut a new single, “Shine Again,” on April 1—their first release since signing to Reprise/Warner Records, which is rumored to presage an impending album announce.

09/08 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/11 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/12 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/13 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

09/15 — West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center

09/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/20 — Saint Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

09/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

09/23 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

09/26 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

09/30 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/02 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/04 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center

10/06 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/09 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

10/11 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

10/13 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

10/14 — Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena

10/16 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

10/21 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

10/23 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/24 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

All dates with The Shins and Silversun Pickups