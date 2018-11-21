With “Zombie Bastards,” Weezer Finally Confirm ‘Black Album’ Details

Weezer have released breezy, upbeat, radio-ready pop song called “Zombie Bastards,” the video for which you can watch at the top of the page. It’s the second single from the long-awaited Black Album, which they’ve finally confirmed is due to be released on March 1. TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek produced the whole record.

Weezer will also kick off a co-headline tour with Pixies in March. They’ll hit Madison Square Garden early on, and TV On The Radio will be in support for the full US jaunt. Check out the dates here.

Here’s the suitably gloomy artwork for the Black Album:

