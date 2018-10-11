Weezer Share “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” the First Song from ‘The Black Album’

After giving the world one of 2018’s most surprising wholesome news arcs, Weezer are now back to making songs that weren’t originally written by soft rock behemoths Toto. This morning they released “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” the first single from their long-awaited 12th LP, The Black Album. The song was produced by TV On The Radio’s Dave Sitek (!) and it’s a polished if rather monotonous piece of radio-ready odd-pop. The video for the song, which you can watch at the top of the page, stars Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz.

There’s still no official release date for The Black Album. And if Rivers Cuomo continues to so charmingly take the piss online…

https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/1005340848328978432

https://twitter.com/RiversCuomo/status/1006340811431309317

…then there never will be.

