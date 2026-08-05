Weezer’s New Music Video ‘C.E.O’ Features a Slew of Celebrity Cameos Including Skateboarding Icon Tony Hawk

Weezer feels they are stuck in the past and becoming a nostalgia act. They’ve made quite a statement about this issue in their newest music video, posted to their YouTube on August 5.

Ultimately, the “C.E.O” video is a reference and parody of their 1994 video for “Undone – The Sweater Song”. It was the band’s very first music video release and their first single.

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The video opens with frontman Rivers Cuomo talking to two CEOs, making it quite obvious, given that their coffee mugs brilliantly state “CEO.” Cuomo is his awkward and lovable self throughout the exchange. Meanwhile, the CEO’S are played by actors Rob Riggle and Rob Huebel, who are the first of many cameos throughout the video. Rivers explains, “We like your idea, but we already did it in the past. We were thinking maybe we’ll try something different.” The two laugh it off, responding with “People are hungry for nostalgia” and “They want to see the old, with a new twist.

“C.E.O” is eerily reminiscent of “Undone – The Sweater Song”, opening with a similar riff and spoken words from Rivers Cuomo. “Crankin’ out another 90s jam. Wish I could do somethin’ new. But nobody wants to hear that. They just want the classics. I can’t blame them really, there’s something special about your early days.” The song punches into a chorus in the same vein as their 1994 hit. Meanwhile, the music video is staged exactly like the 1994 music video. Except for a blue backdrop, it’s gold.

A slew of cameos

As Cuomo continues to talk about his early days in the song, he’s seen approaching the director and claiming, “We’ve done this before.” The director is played by real-life Obsession director Curry Barker. Instead of releasing dogs like in the 1994 video, the director wants to release bees. The band rushes out of the studio and begins replacing themselves with familiar faces.

Chit, the main character from The Chit Show played by Jay Renshaw, replaces Rivers Cuomo. Christopher Mintz-Plasse takes over on bass guitar. He’s best known for playing McLovin in Superbad (2008) and playing bass in real life for indie rocker Ben Kweller. Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk takes over the drums, while well known-actor Michael Peña takes over on guitar. Instantly, Peña is replaced by actor Giovanni Ribisi, while Peña moves to drums. They keep switching everyone around, while the members of Weezer play hacky sack outside.

Tony Hawk is also seen skateboarding in the background, doing a wall ride. It’s in the same spot that drummer Patrick Wilson ran on the wall in the “Sweater Song (Undone)” music video.

Weezer’s new album, The Gold Album, is set for release on August 21, 2026. It continues the band’s decades-long theme of self-titled releases, categorized by their respective color. The band embarks on a 32-date North American tour to support the release, from September through October.

Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns