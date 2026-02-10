Wegovy’s Super Bowl Ad Piques Interest in Its New GLP-1 Pill, But How Does It Compare to the Injection?

If you, like pretty much everyone else in the country, were watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, you probably were just as entranced by the commercials as the game. Perhaps more so since thanks to the Seattle Seahawk’s defensively dominate performance, it really was a blowout.

One of the ads that caught everyone’s eye was a celebrity-packed spot championing the new and first-of-its-kind Wegovy pill for weight loss. Drugmaker Novo Nordisk tapped Kenan Thompson, DJ Khaled, Danielle Brooks, John C. Reilly, Danny Trejo and Ana Gasteyer to highlight the less-invasive way to take the popular weight loss medication.

While the commercial was fun to watch, the fact that you no longer have to get an injection to enjoy the benefits of this GLP-1 is not exactly breaking news. Wegovy made the announcement back in early January to some fanfare. After all, many people are afraid of needles let alone injecting themselves so this new pill is appealing to practically everyone. Although this is certainly no magic pill as it comes with the same warnings and risks as its injectable counterpart.

How Does the Wegovy Pill for Weight Loss Work?

Pretty much like the injection, actually. The pill (available though a prescription), which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration back in December, functions as a semaglutide medication originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes. It slows down the time frame of how fast food moves through your stomach. That, in turn, helps patients feel more satiated for longer, which inevitably leads to weight loss.

While initially formulated for diabetics, it’s become painfully clear that you don’t have to be diagnosed with the condition to go on a GLP-1 depending on your doctor. Tons of celebs have embraced the technology, using the injections to significantly lower their weight. That’s only fueled the demand for the medication. As has the medication’s availability not only at pharmacies, but via telehealth companies. Even Weight Watchers, long proponents of accountable diet and exercise, have gotten in on the action by offering the injections and the new pill. You can also get a GLP-1 pill from Ro. You will need a prescription.

What Are the Benefits of Taking the Pill?

The first is the reason we already cited. The ease of simply swallowing a relatively small pill as opposed to having to thaw out a needle you’ve been storing in the fridge since it was delivered/picked up, wiping down the injection site with those sticky antiseptic toilettes and taking a deep breath before plunging the needle into your skin is certainly appealing. Especially since you don’t have to read over a long self-injection directional pamphlet before getting started. The pill only requires you to read over the list of potential side effects (more on that shortly).

There’s also a somewhat substantial price difference, especially if you currently don’t have insurance. The Wegovy pill is projected to involve a $25 or less copay per month through insurance. If you don’t have insurance, you can still enjoy the savings as the new GLP-1 will likely run you between $149 and $299 each and every month. Compare that to the injection method which costs well over $300 for the same time period if not covered by insurance. Even in the most financially extreme cases that’s a couple of dollars a month, which really adds up in this economy.

What Are the Possible Side Effects?

Again, they’re similar to its predecessor. You need to swallow the pill 30 minutes prior to taking any other medication or enjoying any food or even coffee. Potential side effects include gastrointestinal difficulties, such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and constipation. There are a few serious risks, too. Think pancreatitis, thyroid tumors and gallbladder issues. These complications mirror the Wegovy injection.

Take all these things into consideration and talk to your doctor in-person or online to see if the pros of starting a GLP-1 win out over the cons. The new Wegovy pill definitely lands in the pro column since it’s infinitely easier and less painful than injecting yourself with a needle.