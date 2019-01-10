Jordan Peele’s ‘Twisted’ New Sci-Fi Show ‘Weird City’ Looks Completely Bonkers

Jordan Peele has an almost inhuman amount of projects in the works right now. There’s that Twilight Zone reboot, the Lovecraft County adaptation, the show about hunting Nazis, a docuseries about Lorena Bobbitt—and somehow he still manages to lend his voice to Toy Story 4 trailers in his spare time. Plus, his horror follow-up to Get Out, Us, is set to hit theaters in March. Does the guy have some kind of haunted portrait of himself rapidly aging in a closet somewhere? Or is he truly just better, smarter, and generally funnier than the rest of us?

If that long list of projects isn’t enough to make your puny life pale in comparison to Peele’s, here’s one more for you: The guy has yet another brand-new series dropping next month—and from the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be completely goddamn bonkers.

Videos by VICE

On Wednesday, YouTube Premium released the first trailer for Weird City, the upcoming sci-fi anthology series Peele wrote with his former Key & Peele collaborator Charlie Sanders. If you’ve been waiting your whole life for a chance to see LeVar Burton shoot up a giant pneumatic tube, you’re in for a treat.

The show’s cast list is stacked, featuring everyone from Burton to Gillian Jacobs, Rosario Dawson, Michael Cera, Awkwafina, and Mark Hamill, among others. According to the synopsis, the series is “set in the not-too-distant future metropolis of Weird” where the rich and poor are segregated into a hyper-affluent “Above the Line” society and a destitute “Below the Line” community, where everyone lives like peasants and does their own laundry or whatever.

The six-episode season will tell six separate stories set in Weird City, all held together by LeVar Burton’s recurring character, Dr. Negari. It’s set to premiere on YouTube Premium February 13, but until then, watch a bunch of Above-the-Liners try out an orgasm machine in the trailer above.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.