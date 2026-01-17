9 Weird Human Body Smells and What They Mean

You know the moment when you catch a whiff, and you have to stop to ask yourself an awful question: Is that me? Most of the time, it’s nothing. Bodies are weird, and honestly, rude about how they communicate. But every so often, a new smell isn’t random. It’s actually a signal worth paying attention to before you scroll yourself into a morbid panic.

These are a few bodily smells that might actually need attention.

Fruity breath (nail polish remover)

High ketones can make breath smell fruity. In someone with diabetes, this can be a sign of diabetic ketoacidosis, which needs urgent care. MedlinePlus lists fruity breath among DKA symptoms, along with nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and deep, rapid breathing.

Ammonia breath (urine-like, fishy)

If someone’s breath smells like ammonia, kidney disease is one possible explanation. The National Kidney Foundation notes that chronic kidney disease doesn’t stay on the DL once waste starts backing up.

Musty or sweet breath (old basement, overripe fruit)

Liver disease can cause a musty or sweet breath odor that people often describe as unsettling rather than “bad.” MedlinePlus links that smell to hepatic encephalopathy, a condition that affects how the brain functions when the liver can’t filter toxins properly.

Fishy vaginal odor (often stronger after sex)

Bacterial vaginosis can cause a strong fish-like vaginal odor. The CDC identifies BV as the most common vaginal condition among women ages 15–44 and ties it to changes in discharge, along with physical discomfort.

Rotten-fish body odor that won’t quit

With trimethylaminuria, a strong fish-like odor can follow someone despite regular washing. GeneReviews explains that the smell comes from excess trimethylamine that the body fails to process.

‘Maple syrup’ urine

A syrup-sweet urine smell is the hallmark of maple syrup urine disease. Pediatric screening programs flag that odor as a warning sign shortly after birth.

Musty or ‘mousy’ odor on skin or breath

Phenylketonuria, when untreated, produces a musty smell that people sometimes describe as “mousy.” The odor comes from phenylalanine accumulating in the body.

Breath that smells like poop

If someone’s breath smells like feces, research links it to prolonged vomiting or a bowel obstruction. Both land firmly in “get medical help now” territory.

Sour breath and a sour taste that keeps returning

GERD can cause regurgitation and that unmistakable sour taste (and smell) of stomach acid. Cleveland Clinic also ties GERD to a burning feeling in the chest or upper belly.

Most weird smells are harmless, until they aren’t. When a smell appears suddenly and sticks around, or your body starts sending other warning signs, it’s time to stop hoping it will pass. Fruity breath alongside diabetes symptoms is not a “wait-and-see” situation.