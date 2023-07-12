The Weirdest Stuff on Sale for Prime Day

Unless you’ve been living under a rock like the rest of our goblincore crushes, you’ve probably heard whispers about Amazon Prime Day, the biggest two-day sales event of the year on the massive retail site. This time around, the Bezos-palooza is happening on July 11 and July 12, and you’ll find massive discounts on big-ticket items including Apple watches, kitchen appliances, and other investments we’d probably never buy without those generously slashed prices. [Casper mattress has entered the chat.] It’s such a big deal in the world of online shopping that Prime Day inspires a whole smorgasbord of sales from non-Amazon sites slinging everything from sex toys to best-selling linen sheets, so be sure to check out those if you’re not the Amazon-shopping type.

In layman’s terms: ‘Tis the season for finger-licking, sauced-out deals on everything your heart could desire, whether it’s practical goods you seek or stuff that absolutely no one needs (but we can’t live without). For as many name brand and clout items as there are on Amazon, you’ll find thrice as many freaky treats for those of us who want to roll up in a tortilla-print blanket, wear elf ear headphones on the subway, and unleash a jar of cursed farts on a cop (true story; read on). And while we may not always be able to justify purchasing a big baguette pillow, these absolutely bananas Prime Day deals are our green light for smashing the order button on some of the wildest, most unique, and genuinely rad stuff on the site.

Gather your Furbies, and let’s shop.

This breakfast-sandwich-making robot

This is the version of the future we deserve, damnit. Our hard-working, late-capitalist buns deserve the kind of hybrid egg cooker and layered toaster appliance that makes life worth living, and this one is 20% off. Imagine the combos you could make with this baby, from ham-egg-and-Gruyère sammies to black bean burgers and more. It has a 4.4-star average rating from over 39,000 reviews on Amazon, where one user assures us that, “FAM. I need you to lissssssen. I would give this product 87 stars if I could,” while another writes, “IT IS A LITTLE MACHINE THAT MAKES EGG MCMUFFINS WHY HAVE YOU NOT 1-CLICKED IT YET.” Preach.

The human chalupa

“Purrrrfect for me and my cat to cuddle together,” writes one Amazon reviewer of this 20% off tortilla-inspired throw blanket. “His name is taco, and I made him a purrito.” It has a 4.8-star average rating from over 64,000 reviews on Amazon, which means that we could populate an entire French village with satisfied owners of the chalupa-worthy blanky.

It came from outer space

Proof that weird can be chic. We love us a personality lamp, and this two-headed treasure is 28% off and feels like it sprang from the sea… if the sea were really into mid-century modern furniture. (Yes, we have watched The Abyss recently—why do you ask?) It would also be perfect in a living room, bedroom, or any place in your home that needs to send the message that you have great taste, and you’re into butt stuff.

Toasty dogs

Why throw those beef franks on the grill if you can toss em’ in the… toaster? This retro toaster has two slots for (two for weenies and two for buns) and reeks of Coney Island nostalgia for 33% off. One reviewer said they’re “winning at the hot dog game.”

Duck + banana = statue?

Nothing says “welcome home” quite like a duck-headed banana statue, especially if it’s 20% off.

Roll-on pheromones

Ever wanted to use the power of animalistic body smells to excite the nethers of those around you? Roll-on pheromones walked so that all those new, highly aesthetic libido-enhancing gummies could run. This trusty, TSA-friendly blend by Pure Instinct has over 74,000 reviews on Amazon, with one reviewer writing that on days when she wears it to her serving job, her “tips were considerably higher on a regular basis.” Another writes, “Long story short, I got laid the first day with this stuff.”

Beep boop bop

Given that our diverse music taste ranges from Huey Lewis and the News to part-time Applebee’s waiter SoundCloud rappers, you could say we’ve been pretty inspired to start creating a little unique music of our own. This musical toy-meets-simplified synthesizer (reworked in full Kirby style) is the perfect thing for pioneering an entirely new genre of sound—all for 22% off.

Corn star

It might have been one of 2022’s biggest trends, but, for 32% off, we think you could still roll up to the golf course in our favorite vegetable all summer 2023.

Do not disturb

It’s the subtlety of these horny door hangers that we appreciate most. “Me and my roommate use them instead of socks to get the point across,” writes one Amazon reviewer.

You’ve got stress all over your face

Stressed out? Ennui working double time during the Zoom call? Turn that frown upside down with this, ehrm, human face ball. “Love it!” writes one Amazon reviewer. “It’s like a fidget spinner for destructive people when we’re bored.” Squish it, king.

Let’s get this bread

We bought this bread pillow when it wasn’t 42% off, and it was still worth it. It’s the ultimate testament to a love for crunchy bâtard loaves (not that anyone was asking) and the best way to say gluten morgen every day. It’s also hella comfy, and the perfect shape for going behind your neck or lower back.

Make “Liquid Ass” your hidden superpower

“Sprayed this around my school,” writes one fan of this 49% off fart-in-a-jar-esque solution on Amazon, where it earned a 4.6-star average rating from over 36,000 reviews. “It was evacuated because they thought there was leaking sewage. How to get out of school 11/10.” Another customer said it helped get them out of a speeding ticket, writing that “the policeman walks toward my vehicle, [so] I sprayed about five squirts. He gets to my window and asks me to get out. I said, ‘I can’t!’ [and] he immediately stops in his tracks and he says lawd… what’s that? The look on his face was priceless.”

This satisfying cleaning putty

If you spend the last waking moments of your day binging these kinds of ASMR YouTube videos, then this clever putty is the cleaning product of your lucid slime dreams. The gel has over 68,000 reviews on Amazon, is 41% off, and many folks say it’s the trick to getting those hard-to-reach crevices in their cars clean to perfection. “If you like it not just clean but super clean, get this,” writes one reviewer. “It’s very satisfying.”

Giddy up

Who knew your next BFF/blow-up doll would be a horse? Try taking it to the beach, and let us know how it fares in the waves.

Goblincore earbuds

In our opinion, there is no other way to listen to Enya, my elven friends. (Especially at 25% off.)

The best way to protect your food in the office fridge

[Armie Hammer has entered the chat.] In the words of one Amazon reviewer, this 37% off lunch box can hold “a frozen Gatorade, Monster energy drink, a roast beef sandwich, trail mix, [a] small PBJ sandwich, yogurt, and two cheese sticks. Now I just need some human organs!”

A cereal bowl candle

We just know that lighting this cereal bowl candle would transport our senses to the kitchen at Milk Bar, swaddling our nose comforting childhood aromas of Cheerios, Lucky Charms, and fresh baked cookies. At 23% off, we’ll be scooping one for us and next year’s White Elephant party.

A cult is forming around this chicken bag

Blessed be the egg. Raise your talons to the sky for the almighty chicken bag, whose disciples are flocking to bring it home at 18% off. It’s not just a bag—it’s a lifestyle.

And of course, you need a matching chicken lamp for good measure.

Happy Prime Day, you deranged beasts.

