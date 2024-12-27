‘Weird West’ Grabbed Me by the Neck and Didn’t Let Go

Some of my favorite games I’ve ever played, I just ended up taking a chance on. Early Rocket League and Geometry Wars 2 are just a couple. There’s something special about just stumbling upon a game after doing your own search. But, Weird West might be my favorite of all of them.

And it’s no surprise why. Weird West was developed by WolfEye Studios, which was co-founded by former Arkane Studios founder, Raphaël Colantonio, and Executive Producer of Dishonored, Julien Roby. As I’ve said before, I love Dishonored. And you can definitely see the influence it has on Weird West.

Videos by VICE

‘WEIRD WEST’ IS ELITE RPG WORK

Screenshot: Devolver Digital

My favorite type of story is one where the characters have a connection they aren’t entirely aware of. Weird West nails this feeling. The game feels like a connected anthology in execution, not just a set of stories that happen to exist in the same universe.

Weird West‘s gameplay was what drew me in as much as the visuals and story. Using some twin-stick shooter elements along with the RPG gameplay was a perfect combination. Add in some unexpectedly open-ended gameplay and you’ve got a recipe for a great experience.

Between the multiple characters, stories, and choices you have in playing the game, there’s something here for everyone. Which is a hard trick to pull in a game that makes it clear exactly what it is.

I COULDN’T STOP PLAYING

Weird West is one of those games where once you understand what it’s asking of you, it’s damn near impossible to stop doing it. It took me about two hours before the game fully locked me in. Not for any reason other than there’s a lot of setup. The game does take the time to teach you how to play, and that’s a huge benefit.

Once Weird West clicked, though, I was hunting bounties and taking out enemies with ease. There is a challenge to the game, however. The strategic side of combat comes in your movement and item usage. Creating space is necessary for a number of battles, and running away is never a bad idea. Also, stealth is a very viable option.

Overall, I’m hoping this game sees a resurgence at some point. It feels like the type of indie game that people will randomly pick up and say, “Why didn’t anyone tell me about this?” Well, I’m telling you. Go get Weird West and see for yourself.