What’s the Weirdest Sculpture at Art Basel? | Insta of the Week

Art Basel kicked off in Switzerland this week, and the internet is overflowing with the most memorable—and marketable—modern art in the world. As an art lover today, the trick to winning at art fairs is to find all the most Instagram-friendly art as fast as possible, and then grab selfies with it before your friends do. Only then can you spend the rest of your time sifting through the rest for the real gems.

Here, we’ve done both. We’ve gathered Basel’s biggest installations from art stars like James Turrell, Anish Kapoor, and Ai Weiwei. We’ve collected this year’s showstoppers, like Chiaru Shiota’s forest of hanging suitcases, Donald Moffett’s hyperrealistic donkeys, and Davide Balula’s mimed renditions of famous sculptures. Then, we round it out with a few strange and obscure pieces we think you’ll enjoy.

Our personal award for “strangest sculpture” goes to Paul MacCarthy’s Tomato Head (Green), a 1994 work featuring a veggie-headed man wearing no pants on a field of geometric objects, one of which appears to be covering his extra-long schlong. Enjoy our Art Basel curation in the Instagrams below, and if you make an art discovery worth sharing, tag @Creators_Project on Instagram to share it with us.

Chiaru Shiota
 

 

#artbasel2016 #untitled

A photo posted by ChaikovskyArtGallery (@sasviola) on


Tracy Emin
 


Pamela Rosenkranz
 


Davide Balula
 


Jannis Kounellis
 

 

Luxembourg & Dayan. 

A photo posted by margodgh (@margodgh) on


Ariel Schlesinger
 

 

Ariel Schlesinger, Two Good Reasons, 2015. (Art Basel)

A video posted by Artist, Apps (@davidkounovsky) on


Alicja Kwade
 

 

Highlights from the Art Basel 2016 Unlimited sector. “Out of Ousia” by Alicja Kwade #artbasel #artbasel2016 #alicjakwade

A photo posted by Bräuning Contemporary (@braeuningcontemporary) on


Pedro Cabrita Reis
 


Hans op de Beeck
 

 

Amazing Art|Basel #basel #artbasel #tbt #art

A photo posted by Markus.Z (@m.z87) on


Tony Oursler
 

 

Tony Oursler artwork. #slightlycreepy

A video posted by Louisa Guinness (Brown) (@louisaguinness) on


James Turrell
 

 

The incredible #JamesTurrell #ArtBasel #Unlimited #Wedgework

A photo posted by TingTing Chen (@ting.ting.c) on


Anish Kapoor
 


Ai Weiwei
 


Tony Cragg
 

 

Installation view of @buchmann_galerie featuring a sculpture by #TonyCragg | Galleries 2016 #artbasel

A photo posted by Art Basel (@artbasel) on


Yael Bartana
 


Donald Moffett
 

 

#DonaldMoffet’s donkeys shoulder the weight of @artbasel Vernissage by @ldegunzburg #CulturedTravels #artbasel

A photo posted by Cultured Magazine (@cultured_mag) on


Zimoun
 


Pierre Klossowski
 

 

#artbasel #artbasel2016 #pierreklossowski

A photo posted by @nat__urlich on


Laura Lima
 

 

Laura Lima, Ascenseur, Art Basel Unlimited.

A video posted by Tanya Bonakdar (@tanyabonakdar) on


Frank Heath
 

 

Video rules @artbasel #FrankHeath @simonesubalgallery #statements #artbaselstatements #nadamember 

A video posted by @newartdealers on

 

#artbasel #baselartfair #artbasel2016 #art #contemporaryart #dinosaur #shadow #basel #switzerland #vernissage #projection

A photo posted by Sven Straumann (@svenstraumann) on 


Find more photos from Art Basel on Instagram. Follow The Creators Project to discover more artists.

