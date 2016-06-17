What’s the Weirdest Sculpture at Art Basel? | Insta of the Week

Art Basel kicked off in Switzerland this week, and the internet is overflowing with the most memorable—and marketable—modern art in the world. As an art lover today, the trick to winning at art fairs is to find all the most Instagram-friendly art as fast as possible, and then grab selfies with it before your friends do. Only then can you spend the rest of your time sifting through the rest for the real gems.
Here, we’ve done both. We’ve gathered Basel’s biggest installations from art stars like James Turrell, Anish Kapoor, and Ai Weiwei. We’ve collected this year’s showstoppers, like Chiaru Shiota’s forest of hanging suitcases, Donald Moffett’s hyperrealistic donkeys, and Davide Balula’s mimed renditions of famous sculptures. Then, we round it out with a few strange and obscure pieces we think you’ll enjoy.
Our personal award for “strangest sculpture” goes to Paul MacCarthy’s Tomato Head (Green), a 1994 work featuring a veggie-headed man wearing no pants on a field of geometric objects, one of which appears to be covering his extra-long schlong. Enjoy our Art Basel curation in the Instagrams below, and if you make an art discovery worth sharing, tag @Creators_Project on Instagram to share it with us.
Chiaru Shiota
Tracy Emin
Pamela Rosenkranz
Davide Balula
Jannis Kounellis
Ariel Schlesinger
Alicja Kwade
Pedro Cabrita Reis
Hans op de Beeck
Tony Oursler
James Turrell
Anish Kapoor
Ai Weiwei
Tony Cragg
Yael Bartana
Donald Moffett
Zimoun
Pierre Klossowski
Laura Lima
Frank Heath
Find more photos from Art Basel on Instagram.
