What’s the Weirdest Sculpture at Art Basel? | Insta of the Week



Art Basel kicked off in Switzerland this week, and the internet is overflowing with the most memorable—and marketable—modern art in the world. As an art lover today, the trick to winning at art fairs is to find all the most Instagram-friendly art as fast as possible, and then grab selfies with it before your friends do. Only then can you spend the rest of your time sifting through the rest for the real gems.

Here, we’ve done both. We’ve gathered Basel’s biggest installations from art stars like James Turrell, Anish Kapoor, and Ai Weiwei. We’ve collected this year’s showstoppers, like Chiaru Shiota’s forest of hanging suitcases, Donald Moffett’s hyperrealistic donkeys, and Davide Balula’s mimed renditions of famous sculptures. Then, we round it out with a few strange and obscure pieces we think you’ll enjoy.

Our personal award for “strangest sculpture” goes to Paul MacCarthy’s Tomato Head (Green), a 1994 work featuring a veggie-headed man wearing no pants on a field of geometric objects, one of which appears to be covering his extra-long schlong. Enjoy our Art Basel curation in the Instagrams below, and if you make an art discovery worth sharing, tag @Creators_Project on Instagram to share it with us.

Chiaru Shiota



#artbasel2016 #untitled A photo posted by ChaikovskyArtGallery (@sasviola) on Jun 17, 2016 at 8:37am PDT



Tracy Emin



Installation shot of Tracy Emin’s mirrored neon piece at #basel2016 #tracyemin #artbasel #artunlimited #neonspecialists #neon A photo posted by Mark (@markccroxford) on Jun 14, 2016 at 12:22am PDT



Pamela Rosenkranz





Davide Balula



Группа мимов воспроизводит иконические скульптурные произведения Альберто Джакометти, Луиз Буржуа, Тони Смита, Генри Мура, Эвы Гессе и Барбары Хепуорт. Зритель приглашается к сотворчеству – мимы лишь намечают контур, все остальное дорисовывает в памяти зритель #davidebalula#mimes#artunlimited#performanceart#artbasel#artbasel2016#mimedsculptures A video posted by Margarita Morozova (@brandangel) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:54am PDT



Jannis Kounellis



Luxembourg & Dayan. A photo posted by margodgh (@margodgh) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:46am PDT



Ariel Schlesinger



Ariel Schlesinger, Two Good Reasons, 2015. (Art Basel) A video posted by Artist, Apps (@davidkounovsky) on Jun 16, 2016 at 7:17am PDT



Alicja Kwade



Highlights from the Art Basel 2016 Unlimited sector. “Out of Ousia” by Alicja Kwade #artbasel #artbasel2016 #alicjakwade A photo posted by Bräuning Contemporary (@braeuningcontemporary) on Jun 17, 2016 at 2:27am PDT



Pedro Cabrita Reis



Сегодня в программе нашего #enjoyhome_travel – ярмарка искусства Art Basel, начали с крупноформатных инсталляций, ходим удивляемся На фото – работа Pedro Cabrita Reis “South Wing” #artbasel #artbasel2016 A photo posted by Enjoy Home (@enjoy_home) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:56am PDT



Hans op de Beeck



Amazing Art|Basel #basel #artbasel #tbt #art A photo posted by Markus.Z (@m.z87) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:58am PDT



Tony Oursler



Tony Oursler artwork. #slightlycreepy A video posted by Louisa Guinness (Brown) (@louisaguinness) on Jun 16, 2016 at 7:20am PDT



James Turrell



The incredible #JamesTurrell #ArtBasel #Unlimited #Wedgework A photo posted by TingTing Chen (@ting.ting.c) on Jun 16, 2016 at 7:09am PDT



Anish Kapoor





Ai Weiwei



Необычная интерпретация традиционного китайского дома от Ай Вэйвэй – настоящий исторический дом покрашен толстым слоем белой краски и поставлен на стеклянные шары #enjoyhome_travel #enjoy_home_design_travel #artbasel2016 #artbasel #aiweiwei A photo posted by Nadya Zotova (@nadyazotova) on Jun 17, 2016 at 4:22am PDT



Tony Cragg



Installation view of @buchmann_galerie featuring a sculpture by #TonyCragg | Galleries 2016 #artbasel A photo posted by Art Basel (@artbasel) on Jun 16, 2016 at 9:45am PDT



Yael Bartana





Donald Moffett



#DonaldMoffet’s donkeys shoulder the weight of @artbasel Vernissage by @ldegunzburg #CulturedTravels #artbasel A photo posted by Cultured Magazine (@cultured_mag) on Jun 14, 2016 at 7:15am PDT



Zimoun





Pierre Klossowski



#artbasel #artbasel2016 #pierreklossowski A photo posted by @nat__urlich on Jun 16, 2016 at 1:19am PDT



Laura Lima



Laura Lima, Ascenseur, Art Basel Unlimited. A video posted by Tanya Bonakdar (@tanyabonakdar) on Jun 17, 2016 at 5:33am PDT



Frank Heath



Video rules @artbasel #FrankHeath @simonesubalgallery #statements #artbaselstatements #nadamember A video posted by @newartdealers on Jun 16, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT



Find more photos from Art Basel on Instagram. Follow The Creators Project to discover more artists.

