Welcome to Roxane Gay’s Book Club

Have you always wanted to know what it would be like to be a part of Roxane Gay’s book club? Well, we have great news for you!

The acclaimed author hosts a lively conversation on Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys,” the follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize–winning novel “The Underground Railroad.” She’s joined by Debbie Millman, designer and host of the Design Matters podcast; Mira Jacob, the acclaimed author of “Good Talk”; and Open Mike Eagle, a hip-hop artist and comedian.

“The Nickel Boys” is a novel set in Jim Crow-era Florida, about a young boy who gets sent to a reform school. Gay calls it a book about “a young man who is falling in love with civil rights and then has all of his civil rights taken from him… No matter how good he is, goodness does not overcome racism and it does not overcome corruption.”

