Welcome to the Age of Gooning, Where Porn and Pleasure Blur Into Obsession

Welcome to the era of gooning—a surreal sexual subculture where edging, porn, and hours of trance-like pleasure collide.

According to a 2025 ZipHealth survey, about 1 in 4 Americans have dipped into the world of gooning, with men nearly twice as likely to engage compared to women. The ritual itself sounds simple: hours of arousal without release, often paired with increasingly niche porn to keep the brain wired and buzzing.

But the stats hint at a deeper shift. Nearly half of all men surveyed have gooned at least once. About a third of millennials and Gen Zers say they have, too. Even baby boomers and Gen Xers are quietly getting in on it.

What is Gooning?

Gooning is sometimes framed as meditative—a way to slip into a euphoric haze, stretching the edge of orgasm like a rubber band. About 1 in 7 Americans say it brings them a sense of peace, according to ZipHealth. For some, it’s a form of escape: an opportunity to disconnect from stress, expectations, and even reality for a while.

But the highs don’t come without risk. Roughly 1 in 7 participants admit they need more extreme or niche content to stay aroused. Some report desensitization to real-world sex, and 7 percent say their desire for real partners has nosedived.

It’s not just about porn fatigue, either. Physical side effects are creeping in: 7 percent report soreness or exhaustion after marathon sessions, and 4 percent said gooning has even interfered with daily obligations. A concerning 16 percent of people confessed they sometimes feel the urge to goon when they hadn’t even planned to—and 8 percent struggled to stop once they started.

While formal studies on gooning specifically are limited, experts on compulsive sexual behavior have noted similar patterns in activities that blur the line between habit and compulsion.

Despite the risks, most participants—about 84 percent—claim gooning hasn’t messed with their mental health. In fact, 7 percent say it’s had a positive impact, helping them explore their own bodies and expand their sexual self-awareness. But when 5 percent of users are seriously considering professional help to curb it, it’s clear that the line between bliss and burnout is getting thinner.