Welcome to the Future of Food Week on MUNCHIES

One night this past summer, MUNCHIES pulled a Marty McFly and stepped into the future. As if it were a stroke of magic, we watched David Chang and the chefs from Momofuku cook a plant-based burger that “bleeds” in our very own test kitchen. And it actually tasted good, too.

After one bite, we quickly realized that this product, created by San Francisco start-up Impossible Foods, might be onto something. Could this be a tasty step in the right direction to a more sustainable future? For founder Patrick Brown, the impetus for creating beef’s dead ringer is to stop relying as heavily on meat production, because cows are “land-hungry, water-thirsty, and pollution-heavy.”

Videos by VICE

But burgers alone can’t solve the world’s unsustainable food systems. By 2050, the Earth’s population is estimated to grow from its current 7.3 billion to an estimated 9.7 billion. Freaky. So what are we supposed to do about it?

Rather than buying up every last can of Chef Boyardee and living in an underground bunker until someone cries uncle, MUNCHIES will be spotlighting stories about the global innovators and systems of change that are impacting our plates for decades to come.

Every day this week, we’ll explore where restaurants, dining, and our food systems sit at the dinner table of the future: Are GMOs all that bad? Will that tuna roll addiction really wipe out the world’s seafood supply? Are robots going to control our farming methods in decades to come? Is switching to a plant-based diet the best path to a sustainable future?

All of these questions and more will be answered, so dive in and follow along this week from the fork into the future. Pull up a chair and join us.