Welcome to the Future of the Black Eyed Peas: Noisey Raps

Earlier this month, the Black Eyed Peas returned with a new single called “Get It” alongside an extremely provocative and politically charged video. Now, Noisey catches up with Will.I.Am and Taboo for a tour of Will’s new Future studios in Los Angeles where the musician is building his version of the future. Join us as he shows off the first augmented reality comic book, and gets deep into his philosophies on AI and AI assistants.

Watch “Get It” by the Black Eyed Peas below:

Videos by VICE

The video for “Get It” features a call to action at the end with the following national organizations: Hip Hop Caucus in partnership with Black Alliance for Just Immigration, #SchoolsNotPrisons, The Gathering for Justice, United We Dream, and Revolve Impact.