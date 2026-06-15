Welcome to the Praise Kink Era: Why Gen Z Prefers Compliments Over Dirty Talk in the Bedroom

Sweet little Gen Z just wants to be told they’re doing a good job. In bed.

New data from erotic audio platform Bloom Stories surveyed hundreds of listeners on what they find most arousing during sex. For 83% of respondents aged 18–24, praise and “sweet words” topped the list, edging out dirty talk at 80%. No other generation came close: only 53% of Gen X and 63% of millennials said the same.

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Every generation has its own preference. Gen X skews toward explicit language, with 92% flagging it as their top trigger. Millennials are most reliably activated by moaning, at 94%. Baby Boomers prefer volume across the board, with 96% citing vocalizations of pleasure as their biggest turn-on.

Forget Dirty Talk. Gen Z Just Wants to Hear They’re Doing a Good Job.

The praise kink finding makes some sense. Lemon Meyer, sex expert and editorial manager at Bloom Stories, pointed to social media as a key factor while speaking with Tyla. “As the first truly online generation, young people have been taught to measure their worth against the heavily filtered standards of ‘perfection’ broadcast on social media,” she said. “Seeking praise from their intimate partners may well be a reflection of this need for reassurance and approval.”

A generation that came of age curating its identity for public feedback, watching those metrics in real time, has a complicated relationship with external validation. Of course, it migrated into the bedroom.

Vivi, 22, put it this way: “When getting intimate, we make ourselves vulnerable; it can feel like giving a part of ourselves away. Hearing words of affirmation from a partner can quiet that self-doubt. It makes me feel empowered and able to fully appreciate myself in the moment.”

Meyer also noted that the appeal crosses generational lines, even if the intensity varies. “For many, there can be just as much excitement in trying to impress a partner and win their praise as there is in being bossed around and told what to do,” she said. “Words of affirmation can make us feel truly valued and more empowered in the bedroom.”

A generation raised on likes, comments, and follower counts wants to hear they’re doing great from someone actually in the room. There are worse things to want.