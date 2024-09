After becoming a household name on the wild success of “Trap Queen,” Fetty Wap has continued to grow into one of the most influential rappers today. In February 2016, he embarked on the national Welcome to the Zoo tour that brought him around the country with his RGF labelmates. Noisey joined Fetty Wap’s Zoo Gang in three cities—Indianapolis, Madison, and Detroit—and witnessed the incredible sold-out run. It’s all in the family. Watch below.

Art by Gian Galang