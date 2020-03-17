Welcome to VICE’s Corona Film Club

Coronavirus is here and if you’re not already self-isolated to the grills, you will be soon. This might sound like a threat but it’s also fact, baby. Based on COVID-19‘s slow spread across the UK, many work places have already asked their employees to work from home as a preemptive measure, while universities have rearranged lectures and exams.

VICE UK has been working from home for a few days now. So far it’s good and a lot of chat has been had on our workplace Slack about everyone’s lunch / descent into madness. But this can’t last forever.

We’ve set up the Corona Film Club for every self-isolater in need of human interaction. Each week we’ll watch a newly released film or documentary. You’ll then have 48 hours to watch that week’s film and send us your comments / review / 12,000 word treatise / and we’ll post the best responses in a follow-up piece later that week, with our writers’ reviews.

First up is Ethan Hawke starring as a priest in First Reformed, the latest flick by A24 (“the cool film company” – Film Guy 2.0) to be added to Netflix. You can watch it here or indeed anywhere else where you stream films. When you’re done, send your thoughts and suggestions for the next film to coronafilmclub@vice.com before 10am, Thursday 19th March.