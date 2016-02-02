“We’ll Fight Y’all on Tiger Mountain!”: NFL Bad Lip Reading Returns

Just in time for Super Bowl 50, the folks at Bad Lip Reading have released an ode to the 2015-2016 NFL season, and it is delightful as usual. Even those of us who have severe internet-induced attention deficits will have no problem watching these four minutes and wishing Part Two were available immediately.

Some personal favorites include J.J. Watt’s concern about rain coming out of “that thing”…”you mean that cloud?”…”yeah, whatever..that rain thing,” referee Pete Morelli confirming that Krypton is not a planet, and Matt Hasselbeck telling Charlie Whitehurst about a woman who wrote something about monkeys and boyfriends being unable to pick up her panties. I’m sure you’ll find your own highlights.