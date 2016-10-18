Well, Frank Ocean Sure Isn’t Winning Any Grammys Next Year

The end of the year is in sight, which of course means the time has come to look ahead to the beginning of next year and the awards season that goes with it – or else we’ll have to live in the now, which sounds absolutely horrible. So here is some future news for you: The 2017 Grammys will air on February 12 and we already know for sure that Frank Ocean isn’t going to win anything despite arguably releasing not one but two of the greatest albums of 2016. Here’s why…

A rep for the Grammys has confirmed that neither Blonde nor his visual album Endless were submitted for consideration by Ocean’s labels, management or other reps, Billboard reports. Both were released well before the cut off date on September 30.

It seems weird, considering how a) the albums were Ocean’s first full-length releases in more than four years, b) Channel Orange was nominated for five 2013 Grammy Awards and won two, and c) they are both, to use an industry term “hot shit”. It’s unclear if this was an oversight or an intentional decision, which wouldn’t be surprising given that both the format and release methods of both albums were fairly unorthodox. It’s also unclear whether Endless would have even been eligible as either an album or a music video. What is clear is that the 2017 Grammys will be distinctly Ocean-less.

Image taken from Frank Ocean’s “Nikes” video.

