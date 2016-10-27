Well, It Looks Like Abba are Reforming as Holograms

Abba have announced that they will reunite for a new “virtual and live experience,” described by the group’s Benny Andersson as, “A time machine that captures the essence of who we were”. Details about what the project will actually entail are as yet vague, but it is being touted as “a groundbreaking venture that will utilise the very latest in digital and virtual-reality technology,” with more to come in 2017. If you ask me, though, this sounds a hella lot like Abba are reuniting as holograms.



The thing about Abba is that you forget how good they were, so when news of a reunion emerges (as it did earlier this year) you’re just kind of like, “Oh yeah my mum would like that” and then you continue on about your day. But I would implore you to reconsider. Just stop there for a moment. Spend ten minutes listening to the uplifting shuffles of “Dancing Queen” via your streaming medium of choice. Listen to “Under Attack”, which contains the Michelangelo’s David of pop choruses. Now… tell me how you feel about an Abba reunion.



What is smart about this particular comeback is that the “time machine” element seems to recognise that nobody particularly wants brand new Abba music. What people do want, however, is to drink an entire Cherry Lambrini and put a non-stop loop of bangers on in the kitchen at a house party, and the band know this all too well. They apparently know, too, that the only thing that could possibly make those bangers more banging would be to add “virtual reality” to the mix, whatever that actually means (I’m hoping it means I can wear a massive headset and pretend I’m in their music videos, because the outfits and hair, frankly, are fire).

​(Lead image via YouTube​.)