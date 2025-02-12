Well, It Looks Like ‘Metal Gear Solid Delta’ Is Getting Snake vs… Bomberman on Xbox?

I knew it was too good to think that the Ape Escape apes would see light on the Xbox. During the recent State of Play, the totally legit first look at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater happened. And while we finally have a confirmed release date, something else is happening in the background. Rather than having Big Boss facing off against the Pipos from Ape Escape, it sure does look like he’ll be hunting down… Bomberman in the Xbox version of the game.

Screenshot: Konami/YouTube

‘MEtal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater’ asks if you’d rather face off against pipos or bombermen, depending on your platform

After the State of Play finally showed the trailer for the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater remake, Konami updated their trailers on YouTube. However, something interesting can be noticed at the end of the Xbox version. Rather than showing off the familiar Ape Escape ape, a new graphic can be seen. After the iconic Metal Gear “!” received a bomb at the tip, the silhouette of a forgotten mascot appeared on the screen.

Konami released separate PS5/Steam and Xbox trailers for MGS Delta Snake Eater. In the Xbox version, it teases Snake vs. Bomberman.Snake vs Monkey is in PS5 and Steam versions."A different special game will be implemented for the Xbox version! Please wait for further details." — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-12T23:07:52.652Z Post by @Wario64 on BlueSKy

While Microsoft may be more than willing to share and play second banana with Sony, it doesn’t appear the relationship is mutual. While Sony has sat on the Ape Escape IP and left it dormant for far too long, they seemingly can’t fathom the idea of putting these chimps on the competition box. But really? Snake vs Bomberman does sound cool as all hell, and I can’t wait to check it out.

This won’t be the first time that Snake and Bomberman have crossed paths, however. Super Bomberman R added multiple Snakes into the game back in 2018. And I can still remember freaking out when that happened. Sure, multiple Konami legends got added as DLC into the game. But none were quite as iconic to me as the Snake variants. I guess it’s time that Snake gets his revenge against the Bombermen that did him wrong.

At least we know that a variation of this game will be available in the Xbox version of Metal Gear Solid Delta. I was slightly worried that we wouldn’t get anything at all.