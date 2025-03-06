Well, ‘Two Point Museum’ Is Officially My Wife’s Newest Obession (And Honestly, Mine Too) (Review)

The Two Point franchise is easily one of the best simulation series available to players. It’s got quirky humor. Beautiful visuals. Cheesy Grubbins. The whole nine yards, honestly. It doesn’t matter if we’re running a hospital, a campus, or a museum, there’s something that’s just incredibly charming about everything that Two Point has to offer. With the latest title, Two Point Museum, things have been polished to shine like the most beautiful exhibit, and neither my wife nor I can put this game down. It’s becoming a problem, honestly, but one that we’re not eager to solve any time soon.

Screenshot: SEGA

Things Start Fairly Normal in ‘Two Point Museum’, and Then Go Certifiably off the Rails

Two Point Museum initially put me in charge of a standard museum. Sure, I could put some Sonic the Hedgehog memorabilia in there, but otherwise? It looked like any typical spot folks would go to learn about the past. But after I finally earned my 1 Star Museum Rating, one that I wore proudly on my person like a badge of honor? That familiar Two Point charm started to make its way into the fray. I had two choices; I could either make an adorable sea-side museum, filled to the brim with nautical nonsense. Or, I could open up a Haunted House and turn it into a museum full of the macabre. Obviously, I had to let my dark side out and instantly flocked to the Haunted House.

Regardless of where I looked, there was always something happening. Yetis are exploring my fossil-filled museum, looking to possibly see a relative or someone from the past. Refrigerators dug up from expeditions, commanding donations and plenty of visitors. It’s all so goofy, and I love it. Even as someone who hardly devotes time to simulation games such as this, the Two Point games have always caught my eye. There’s something in the air when it comes to playing these games, as they’re always just a joy to experience.

Two Point Museum is easily the most refined of the group, however. It’s easy to pick up and learn with its “play at your own speed” pace. Plus, throwing the game into either slow motion or high speed to get additional work done makes it incredibly easy to lose as much time as possible within these walls.

Screenshot: SEGA

Even as Someone Who Doesn’t Love Building Simulator Games, ‘Two Point Museum’ Has Me in a Chokehold

If I have to be honest, City Builders and builder games like this have never really appealed to me. Well, I should say that was the case before the Two Point series entered into my life. Even Campus and Hospital caught my eye. Even if they didn’t hold my attention in the same way that Two Point Museum does. It’s the easiest to play and understand, while still offering unbridled and unparalleled customization options. It’s just pure joy to experience, and you just never know what to expect next when you’re diving into this one.

Expeditions are always interesting to look forward to. You never know what’s going to happen on them. Sometimes, they’ll go ahead with little to no issue in the slightest. That’s always a great thing. Other times, you’ll have someone fall and literally break their face. Maybe they’ll want to quit because of it, and it’s up to me to figure out how I can keep them happy. There’s never a dull moment here, and I grew very attached to my virtual staff very quickly.

Pair this all with an extremely fun visual design, and Two Point Museum has all of the makings to become instantly more appealing. It’s incredibly in-depth for those that want it to be, and can be easy to pick up and play for those that don’t want to get into the nitty-gritty of it all. I never thought that running a museum could be this much fun or this rewarding, but I’m always happy to be proven wrong.

Screenshot: SEGA

I Can’t Believe I’m Saying This, but I Know ‘Two Point Museum’ Is Going To Take Hundreds of Hours From Me

It takes a lot to turn me into a true believer or champion of a genre. But believe me, Two Point Museum has the sauce. It’s got the juice. Beautifully produced, with easy-to-understand controls and visual design language, this is the perfect first step for anyone interested in the genre. Even then, it’s still an amazing step for seasoned veterans of the building and simulation genre.

Incredibly well polished, easy to comprehend, and deep enough for players to jump into and immediately enjoy, Two Point Museum is worthy of a display in the halls of history. A genuine masterpiece of the simulation genre, and one that everyone that has even the smallest inkling of interest should check into.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

Two Point Museum is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.