‘Wellness Rooms’ Are Replacing Home Offices

More people are turning their dens or offices into “wellness rooms.”

Having a room dedicated to wellness is something out of a dream in today’s economy, seeing as many of us can barely afford a one-bedroom apartment. However, some homeowners are using their extra space for wellness-related activities.

“Small sophisticated home gyms, music rooms, meditation rooms, and Zen gardens are some of the wellness spaces we’ve designed recently,” said designer Gonzalo Bueno, who owns the firm Ten Plus Three in Dallas, per the Associated Press.

“Spaces for wellness, retreat, and recharging are all really popular right now.”

What Are Wellness Rooms?

With many of us working long hours and trying to keep up with inflation, it’s no wonder we’re craving a serene escape. If I had a spare bedroom to decorate, the last thing I’d do is turn it into an office where I hustle till burnout.

Rather, I’d want to create a relaxing, inspiring environment to detach from the chaotic world around me. It seems much of the population is on board with this idea.

“Having a private space is essential,” Jack Ovadia, owner of a New York-based design firm, told the Associated Press. “A wellness room should be a space where the outside world dissolves; no background noise, no movement beyond your own. This is where you go to let go; to drop into something quieter, something deeper.”

Ovadia shared that he’s worked with clients to cultivate such spaces, and he even has a dedicated yoga and Pilates space in his own home.

Some are even implementing different forms of art, including music.

“We’re designing more music rooms, which isn’t surprising since music is so healing,” Bueno told the Associated Press. “Recent clients had an extensive vinyl collection. Others have wanted a room to enjoy music during large family gatherings.”

Different people have different definitions of “wellness,” so it’s important to channel your own passions and outlets when creating a sacred space in your home. Of course, this doesn’t have to be an entire room. When I was a kid, I decorated a corner of my bedroom with books, pillows, and string lights, labeling it my “reading nook.”