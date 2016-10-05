Lena Dunham Goes on ‘The Breakfast Club,’ Sparks Don’t Fly, Well Measured Interview Ensues

Lena Dunham showed up on The Breakfast Club to talk about, well, a lot of things. The main topic is the final season of Dunham’s series Girls but she also finds time to express empathy for Kim Kardashian West’s robbery in Paris (“That’s a human being. That is a woman and a daughter…”) as well as explaining the lack of POCs in her series by saying that she writes only from her own experiences as a half-Jewish, half-Christian white woman. She notes that she does as much as she can to get the voices of women of colour out there with her newsletter. In general, this is a very measured and carefully worded interview, with few feet being placed in mouths. Watch the interview below.

Phil is a Noisey Canada staff writer. He’s on Twitter.