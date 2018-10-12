Welp, Melania didn’t exactly put rumors about Trump’s infidelities to bed​

First lady Melania Trump has finally commented on President Donald Trump’s alleged infidelities — and she didn’t quite say she believes her husband is faithful.

ABC News’ Tom Llamas asked Melania if rumors about her husband have put a strain on their marriage.

“It is not a concern and focus of mine,” Melania responded in a segment that aired Friday. “I’m a mother and a first lady, and I have much more important things to think about and to do. I know people like to speculate and media like to speculate, about our marriage, and circulate the gossip. But I understand the gossip sells newspapers, magazines, getting advertisers and, unfortunately, we live in this kind of world today.”

And the first lady went even further. Back in June, the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said Melania stood by her husband and believed that he didn’t have an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels. At the time, Melania’s communications director responded to Giuliani’s statement by telling the New York Times, “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

ABC News asked Melania about Giuliani’s claim.

“I never talked to Mr. Giuliani,” Melania said.

When asked why he would say such a thing without talking to her, Melania added, “I don’t know. You need to ask him.”

We have asked Giuliani and will update this story if he responds.

Cover image: First lady Melania Trump pauses as she speaks to media during a visit to the historical Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt, on Oct. 6, 2018 photo. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)