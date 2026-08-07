Welsh Man Arrested After Standing on a Hospital Roof Dressed as the Grim Reaper

As someone who dabbles in comedy, I understand the desire to go to great lengths for a bit, even if there’s a chance it could get you arrested. USA Today reports that 26-year-old Welsh man Leon Gillespie dressed as the Grim Reaper, climbed onto the roof of a hospital, and silently stared down at patients, visitors, and staff as they entered the building. It’s a minimalist bit, but an effective one.

Unfortunately for him, hospitals don’t really have a sense of humor about these things.

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Authorities say Gillespie, from Deganwy, Wales, stood above the entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital in St Asaph for about 50 minutes while wearing a black hooded robe and holding what witnesses say looked like a long blade. Police and firefighters showed up, and he was eventually arrested for committing the heinous act of standing ominously.

Man Dressed as Grim Reaper Arrested After Standing on Hospital Roof

Once in court, he did not explain the performance. Makes sense. It’s pretty self-explanatory. Gillespie pleaded guilty to causing a nuisance or disturbance on National Health Service property without a reasonable excuse after refusing to leave when instructed by police. The court fined him £200 for the hospital incident and ordered him to pay additional compensation and court costs.

Since he was there in court, Gillespie figured he might as well also admit to two unrelated shoplifting offenses, including stealing £30 to £40 worth of cat food and litter from a Pets at Home store and food and drinks from a Sainsbury’s, a British supermarket chain.