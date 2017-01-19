Police Are Looking for a Giant Beer Bottle That Stole Two Pizzas

Every criminal mastermind has a signature look. For Al Capone, it was the fedora. The Kray Twins had their three-piece suits and Pablo Escobar always wore … erm, nautical sweaters?

But for the soon-to-be-notorious pizza thief of South Wales, that look is a beer bottle costume.

Videos by VICE

Yesterday, Welsh police put out a plea on Twitter for information regarding a man who stole two pizzas from a Barry branch of Papa John’s during the early hours of New Year’s day.

Standard NYE takeaway shop antics, you might think. Well, not exactly. This sticky-fingered carb fan was dressed as a giant Heineken bottle.

Recognise this guy? Have the bottle to let us know who he is via 101 (ref 1700001089) – we want to talk to him re an alleged pizza theft ^CL pic.twitter.com/zYiKSZuSjk — SW Police Central (@swpcentral) January 18, 2017

A spokesperson for South Wales Police told ITV News: “This reveller was caught on CCTV at Papa John’s in Barry, before he allegedly entered a staff-only area and helped himself to two pizzas and left without paying.”

Please, officer, you must know what the drunchies are like after a few beers. Imagine how much worse those cravings feel if you actually are a beer.

Despite the nursery rhyme-esque symbolism of the beer bottle running away with the pizza, Welsh police are taking the theft very seriously. They have released CCTV footage of the costumed man and asked any witnesses to come forward.

Let’s hope Mr. Heineken has the nerve to hand himself in.