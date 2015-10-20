Welsh Premier League Side Advertise for New Boss on Twitter

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.

How do football clubs attract candidates when looking for a new manager? We actually do not know, though in the case of European super-clubs we suspect there is some sort of high-frequency signal omitted that only a few men can hear. It makes Carlo Ancelotti’s eyebrow arch dramatically upward, and without telling the wife he’s on the phone to see if Van Gaal’s suddenly packed it in at Old Trafford.

Videos by VICE

But what about smaller teams? Tiny local clubs from the Welsh Premier League, for example. Apparently, one way they do it is via Twitter – at least in the case of Connah’s Quay Nomads, who are advertising following the recent departure of their boss, Allan Bickerstaff.

Bickerstaff took over in January and led the team from the relegation zone to a seventh-place finish in the Welsh Premier League. However he left on Monday with the club eighth in the table after seven games, despite signing a new three-year deal ahead of the 2015-16 season. A statement said: ‘Heavy investment in the summer put a lot of expectation on the club, and unfortunately, results haven’t been forthcoming this season to date.’

It seems a touch early to pull the trigger – Connah’s Quay are just four points shy of top spot – but presumably the owners know the club a lot better than us, and its their money, so we’ll let that slide.

By Monday afternoon, this advert had been posted on the club’s Twitter page. This is what a WPL manager’s job spec looks like.

We are recruiting for a new First Team Manager – all applications to recruitment@the-nomads.co.uk pic.twitter.com/fuLvzzZFkk

— gap Connah’s Quay (@the_nomads) October 20, 2015

Looking at the salary, anyone who’s ever heckled a manager at this level should feel deeply ashamed. £25,000 a year plus use of a car and some health perks is hardly a Premier League-style cash cow; it’s a fairly standard wage for an average person (in fact it’s a little less than the national average of around £26,000). And that’s not to criticise the club: it’s just a reality of how much money there is in the lower reaches of the game.

If you’re so inclined, hurl abuse at Jose and Arsene and Louis when you feel they’re getting it wrong, because for £25,000 you might hire those guys for a few days, if they’re feeling generous.

But the Welsh Premier league manager is doing his job – in the cold and wind and rain of Wales – for an everyman’s wage. And he’s trying. Really, to go through that kind of stress at that level of the game, he clearly loves football very much. So lay off, yeah? Or if you think you can do better, apply for the job and tell them VICE Sports sent ya.