It’s been a little more than a month since the release of the latest FromSoft game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Given how often we reference Souls games already, are you REALLY surprised we dedicated a few hours to a full-on spoilercast with Austin, Patrick, Cado, and Joel? At this point, nearly everyone (good luck Patrick!) has finished the game, which gives us a chance to reflect on the journey, and where Sekiro fits in FromSoftware’s catalog.

Videos by VICE